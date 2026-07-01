JSW MG Motor India records highest-ever monthly wholesale sales in June 2026, EVs contribute over 75%

JSW MG Motor India has registered its highest-ever monthly wholesale sales, dispatching 7,568 units in June 2026. The automaker reported a 30 per cent year-on-year growth compared to June 2025, driven by strong demand for its electric vehicle lineup and steady performance from its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio.

According to the company, electric vehicles accounted for more than 75 per cent of its total wholesale sales during the month, highlighting the continued shift in customer preference towards EVs. JSW MG Motor India attributed the strong EV demand to rising fuel prices, lower running costs and increasing interest in electric mobility amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia.

EV portfolio continues to drive growth

The company said the performance reflects growing acceptance of its diversified product lineup, which includes both ICE and new energy vehicles. MG currently sells models such as the Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV, M9 and Cyberster under its premium MG Select retail network, alongside petrol-powered offerings like the Hector, Astor and Gloster.

Also Read : MG to debut Wuling Starlight 560-based PHEV SUV on 16 July

Deliveries of MG Majestor commence

JSW MG Motor India has also begun customer deliveries of the recently launched MG Majestor, which it describes as India's first D+ segment SUV. The flagship SUV joins the brand's expanding portfolio aimed at strengthening its presence in the premium SUV space. The prices for the Majestor starts at ₹40.99 lakh ex-showroom. It is available in two variants with two different seating options and drivetrains.

Company statement

Commenting on the sales performance, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said the company witnessed steady demand across its portfolio, with electric vehicles continuing to account for a significant share of overall sales. He added that customer response to the brand's ICE models has also been encouraging, reinforcing the strength of its diversified product lineup, while reaffirming the company's commitment to introducing new-age mobility solutions for Indian buyers.

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