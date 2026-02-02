JSW MG Motor India records 9% YoY growth in January 2026

JSW MG Motor India began CY2026 on a positive note, registering a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in January compared to the same month last year. The company reported wholesale dispatches of 4,843 units for the month, reflecting consistent demand across multiple segments.

A key contributor to the performance was MG Select, the brand’s luxury retail channel, which continued to see strong traction. Demand was led by the MG Cyberster, positioned as the fastest MG globally, along with the MG M9 Presidential Limousine, both of which have helped strengthen the brand’s premium presence in the market.

At the mass-market end, the MG Windsor, currently India’s best-selling electric car, remained a steady volume driver. The recently launched MG Hector also continued to attract buyers, underlining sustained interest in MG’s ICE offerings alongside its growing EV portfolio.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing to bolster its SUV range further. It is set to introduce India’s first D+ SUV, the MG Majestor, in February. The upcoming launch is expected to mark MG’s entry into a higher SUV segment, complementing its existing line-up rather than replacing it.

The Majestor will sit above the Gloster in the segment. It will be the largest SUV in its segment. Built on the Maxus D90 platform, the Majestor sits on a 2,950 mm wheelbase and measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width and 1,876 mm in height. The model is set to be officially unveiled on February 12. Once launched, it will take on rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron and the Toyota Fortuner.

Powertrain options are expected to be similar to those of the MG Gloster. The Majestor is likely to come with 2.0-litre diesel engines, with the single-turbo unit producing 158.7 bhp and 373.5 Nm, while the twin-turbo version delivers 212.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with rear-wheel drive offered as standard and four-wheel drive available as an option.

