JSW MG Motor India records 22 per cent growth in July 2026, sells 8,158 units

JSW MG Motor India has announced that it has sustained its growth trajectory by clocking its highest-ever monthly wholesale sales for the second month in a row. The Chinese-owned British automaker posted wholesale dispatches of 8,158 units in July 2026, a 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth over the same period last year.



“Our performance in July is a reflection of the growing confidence that customers have placed in our brand. This strong performance, coupled with another month of robust retail sales, demonstrates the strength of our diverse portfolio and our ability to meet evolving customer aspirations," said Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India.







MG Motor: NEV Portfolio Performance



The company attributed its performance to the expansion of its New Energy Vehicle (NEV) portfolio. MG Motor India stated that its New Energy Vehicle portfolio made up more than 80 per cent of its total wholesale volumes, which is the highest monthly wholesale contribution from electric and electrified vehicles in the company’s history. Additionally, the company has highlighted that, with shifting consumer preferences towards electric mobility, the NEV product portfolio is expected to resonate with customers in the evolving automotive landscape in India.



“As we build on this momentum, we remain focused on expanding our portfolio, strengthening the customer experience, and introducing innovative ownership solutions such as MG ADAPT, while accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility in India," added Mehrotra.





MG ADAPT and Sales





The company recently unveiled its new MG Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology (ADAPT), supporting four distinct configurations, including Battery EVs, Strong Hybrid EVs (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) and Range Extender EVs (REEV), among others. Moreover, the company recently launched its full-size SUV, the Majestor, in the Indian market at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹40.99 lakh (ex-showroom).



Lastly, the Windsor EV has been the best-selling electric vehicle from the product portfolio of MG. The MG Windsor EV sold approximately 9,384 units in the first quarter of FY2027, according to the Vaahan data. However, it sold 9,696 units in the last quarter of FY2026.

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