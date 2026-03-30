JSW MG Motor India announces price hike of up to 2% from April 2026

JSW MG Motor India has announced a price revision across its model lineup, with an increase of up to 2 per cent set to come into effect from April 1, 2026. The move comes as the automaker looks to counter the sustained rise in input costs impacting the automotive industry.

The company stated that the hike is a partial adjustment rather than a full pass-through of increased costs, suggesting an effort to balance profitability while maintaining competitiveness in the market.

MG has also advised customers to get in touch with their nearest authorised dealerships or visit the brand’s official website for detailed, model-specific pricing updates.

This development aligns with a broader industry trend, as several manufacturers continue to revise prices in response to fluctuating raw material costs and supply chain pressures.

Till now, brands like Tata Motors, BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have announced that they will be increasing prices of their vehicles. Tata will increase the prices by 0.5 percent whereas other manufacturers say that the prices will be increased by 2 per cent.

MG Windsor continues to stay strong

JSW MG Motor India has reported a significant shift in buyer demographics for the MG Windsor EV, with non-metro cities now emerging as a major growth driver. According to the company, nearly 70 per cent of the model’s total sales have come from non-metro regions, underlining the rising acceptance of electric vehicles beyond major urban centres.

The automaker has sold over 65,000 units of the Windsor EV so far. While metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai account for around 30 per cent of total sales, the bulk of demand is now being driven by smaller cities and towns.

This trend indicates that EV adoption is steadily expanding beyond metropolitan markets. Increasing awareness, improving charging infrastructure, and the advantage of lower running costs are prompting more buyers in non-metro regions to make the shift towards electric mobility.

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