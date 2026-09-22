JSW Group launches AMPSTAR electric commercial vehicle brand in India

JSW Greentech Limited, the electric commercial vehicle arm of JSW Group, has launched AMPSTAR, a new brand that will manufacture electric buses and trucks in India. The announcement was made in Mumbai on September 22, 2026.

The company will develop electric commercial vehicles under the AMPSTAR brand, with products to be manufactured at its upcoming facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. AMPSTAR will offer electric commercial vehicles with power configurations ranging from 150 kW to 500 kW. Customers will be able to choose between outright purchase, leasing, Battery as a Service (BaaS) and other ownership and operating models.

The company will also provide charging infrastructure, operating solutions, financing options and after-sales support as part of its commercial mobility offering.

AMPSTAR manufacturing facility to have 15,000-unit annual capacity

The electric buses and trucks will be manufactured at JSW Greentech's 90-acre facility in AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 15,000 electric buses and trucks.

According to JSW Greentech, the facility will feature India's first pre-treatment and electro-deposition (PT-ED) process for bus manufacturing. It will also include an automated truck-cabin production line and an integrated battery ecosystem.

The company has developed the electric drivetrain's base logic, software and algorithms in-house. It said this will allow the vehicles to be configured according to customer requirements. AMPSTAR vehicles will feature a dual-cooling battery system and a high-strength monocoque chassis. The company said its electric buses will support 0-100 per cent charging in less than 60 minutes.

Speaking at the launch, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, said the company aims to develop electric commercial vehicles that can reduce India's dependence on imported oil.

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"We import 90% oil and have no control over the pricing. This is where we want to be different. We want something which helps us in being self sufficient," he said.

Parth Jindal said commercial mobility is an important part of India's transport sector and that buses and trucks need to transition to electric power alongside passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. He identified charging infrastructure and after-sales service as key requirements for commercial vehicle operators adopting electric vehicles. Parth Jindal also said commercial vehicles account for approximately 40 per cent of diesel consumption in India.

AMPSTAR electric commercial vehicles will be offered with Battery as a Service and lifetime support. JSW Greentech has not yet announced the pricing or detailed launch schedule for individual electric bus and truck models.

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