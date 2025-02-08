Joy e-bike achieves sales figures of 3,830 electric two-wheelers in January 2025

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (WIML), a prominent producer of electric vehicles operating under the brands ' Joy e-bike ' and 'Joy e-rik', achieved sales of 3,830 electric two-wheelers in January 2025. This figure encompasses both high-speed and low-speed models, reflecting an 18.76 per cent increase compared to the 3,225 units sold in January 2024.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has recently has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with C4V, a New York-based lithium-ion battery technology company specialized in battery cell design and optimization.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, "We have begun 2025 on a strong note with an 18.76 per cent growth in electric two-wheeler sales, which reflects growing consumer trust on the Joy e-bike brand while accelerating the shift towards sustainable mobility. With the government's continued focus on strengthening the EV Ecosystem and promoting clean transportation, we are optimistic about sustained industry growth. The steady adoption of our electric three-wheelers further reinforces the demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solutions. At Wardwizard, we remain committed to driving innovation and supporting India’s transition to a greener future."

(Read more: Ola Roadster X+: An electric bike with more than 500 km range. Can it conquer rivals?)

Joy Nemo launched

Back in December last year, the brand launched Nemo, an electric scooter with a price of ₹99,999 which was ex-showroom and introductory. The manufacturer says that the Nemo is designed for urban roads with a lightweight construction and a payload capacity of 150 kg. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Sport, and Hyper. The BLDC motor has a capacity of 1500 W and comes with a 3-speed motor controller. The electric scooter has a top speed of 65 kmph. Wardwizard is offering the Nemo in a silver and white colour scheme.

The lithium-ion battery pack is an NMC unit that gets a Smart BMS that helps in extending the life and performance of the battery pack. The 72V, 40 Ah battery pack has a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge in Eco riding mode. The suspension duties on the Joy Nemo are done by telescopic forks in the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by hydraulic discs at both ends and there is also a combi-braking system.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: