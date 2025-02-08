HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Joy E Bike Achieves Sales Figures Of 3,830 Electric Two Wheelers In January 2025

Joy e-bike achieves sales figures of 3,830 electric two-wheelers in January 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2025, 07:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Joy e-bike reported a sales increase of 18.76 per cent when compared to the sales figure of January 2024.
Joy e-Bike Nemo is the latest electric two wheeler that the brand has launched in the Indian market.
Joy e-Bike Nemo is the latest electric two wheeler that the brand has launched in the Indian market.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (WIML), a prominent producer of electric vehicles operating under the brands 'Joy e-bike' and 'Joy e-rik', achieved sales of 3,830 electric two-wheelers in January 2025. This figure encompasses both high-speed and low-speed models, reflecting an 18.76 per cent increase compared to the 3,225 units sold in January 2024.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited has recently has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with C4V, a New York-based lithium-ion battery technology company specialized in battery cell design and optimization.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Amo Mobility Feisty Ev (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Feisty EV
BatteryCapacity Icon1.92 kWh Range Icon100 km
₹62,180
Compare
Kabira Mobility Km 5000 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon11.6 kwh Range Icon344 km
₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon132 km
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon1.2 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Indian Chieftain Limited (HT Auto photo)
Indian Chieftain Limited
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 34.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, "We have begun 2025 on a strong note with an 18.76 per cent growth in electric two-wheeler sales, which reflects growing consumer trust on the Joy e-bike brand while accelerating the shift towards sustainable mobility. With the government's continued focus on strengthening the EV Ecosystem and promoting clean transportation, we are optimistic about sustained industry growth. The steady adoption of our electric three-wheelers further reinforces the demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solutions. At Wardwizard, we remain committed to driving innovation and supporting India’s transition to a greener future."

(Read more: Ola Roadster X+: An electric bike with more than 500 km range. Can it conquer rivals?)

Joy Nemo launched

Back in December last year, the brand launched Nemo, an electric scooter with a price of 99,999 which was ex-showroom and introductory. The manufacturer says that the Nemo is designed for urban roads with a lightweight construction and a payload capacity of 150 kg. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, Sport, and Hyper. The BLDC motor has a capacity of 1500 W and comes with a 3-speed motor controller. The electric scooter has a top speed of 65 kmph. Wardwizard is offering the Nemo in a silver and white colour scheme.

The lithium-ion battery pack is an NMC unit that gets a Smart BMS that helps in extending the life and performance of the battery pack. The 72V, 40 Ah battery pack has a claimed range of 130 km on a single charge in Eco riding mode. The suspension duties on the Joy Nemo are done by telescopic forks in the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by hydraulic discs at both ends and there is also a combi-braking system.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2025, 07:03 AM IST
TAGS: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Joy ebike electric scooters EV electric vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.