John Abraham gifts a Mahindra XUV 3XO to his father on his birthday

John Abraham gifted his father a Mahindra XUV 3XO on his birthday. A humble gift, the Mahindra XUV 3XO which John has presented to his dad is in stealth black which John says is his favourite colour. Mahindra shared a short clip of John's experience and feedback on the car on its XUV 3XO specific page.

John Abraham shared that he enjoyed driving the Mahindra XUV 3XO. “Fantastic engine, very responsive," he said adding, “This is probably the best gift I can give him." Watch the full video embedded below. The Bollywood actor is fond of automobiles and has more of a leaning towards bikes. Apart from this vehicle, he had also presented an Audi Q3 to his sister-in-law a few years ago.

A special gift for the man who has always been his hero. John Abraham surprises his dad with the Mahindra XUV 3XO on his birthday. #EverythingAndMore#XUV3XO #MahindraXUV3XO #The3XFactor pic.twitter.com/UEuNVjaBNF — Mahindra XUV 3XO (@MahindraXUV3XO) September 5, 2024

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine and performance

There are two 3-cylinder engine options available in petrol and a 4-cylinder diesel engine available in the XUV 3XO. The petrol engines are both 1.2-litre turbocharged engines.

One of them gets direct injection (TGDi) while the other gets multipoint fuel injection (MPFi). The TGDi makes 129 bhp and 230 Nm torque whereas the MPFi engine puts out 109 bhp and 200 Nm torque. The diesel, on the other hand, is a 1500cc turbo CRDi engine churning out 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Transmission

There are three transmission options available on the Mahindra XUV 3XO. These include a manual transmission with 6-speeds which is available with all variants, a 6-speed torque converter automatic which is available only on petrol engines and an automatic manual transmission which is only available with the diesel engine option.

Watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style? | Check - Price, Interior, Colours

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety

The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets 35 safety features as standard on all variants. It offers level 2 ADAS features, all four disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, ESC, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVMs, blind-spot monitors, an electronic handbrake with an auto-hold feature and many more.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO: 5 features that puts it in competition against bigger SUVs )

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

Mahindra has loaded its XUV 3XO with new generation features, in terms of both tech and comfort. These features help in placing the subcompact SUV above its rivals. Some first-in-class features include a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control. Apart from these, the XUV 3XO also comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with AdrenoX operating system, a wireless charger, rear AC vents and a cooled glovebox.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: