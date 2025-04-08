JLR Suspends U.S. shipments after 25 per cent import tariff hits global auto industry

The United States has imposed a sharp 25 per cent tariff on all imported cars and automotive parts, a move that's sending shockwaves throughout the global automobile industry. Although the news was not entirely unexpected—speculation had been circulating for weeks—the formal confirmation still took many manufacturers by surprise. America is the world's second-largest car market, so the significance is huge.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is among the first automotive manufacturers to respond, announcing it will suspend vehicle shipments to the U.S. market for April. The British automaker, owned by the Indian automotive group Tata Motors, is facing challenges. This suspension is a temporary measure until longer-term plans can be put in place.

North America: A critical market for JLR

A report by Carscoop noted that JLR's reliance on the U.S. market is high. Almost a quarter of its overall vehicle sales over the last year came from North America. With the firm already under financial strain, such as a recent decline in quarterly earnings, this added uncertainty could not have come at a worse time.

The new annual figures released by Jaguar Land Rover indicate that nearly 25 per cent of its 430,000 vehicles it sold between the period March 2023-March 2024 were delivered to North America. Additionally, 17 per cent quarterly profit declines were also registered in January.

Jaguar in particular is undergoing a radical transformation. The brand is leaving behind its established premium persona to align itself with ultra-luxury players such as Bentley. The Jaguar Type 00 electric sedan, due in 2026 at an expected cost of $130,000, is designed to herald this new direction. But the timing of the tariffs will challenge the feasibility of this reboot, particularly as the brand seeks to woo a new, more moneyed crowd.

While Jaguar is hoping its more affluent customers will swallow any price increases without complaint, Land Rover might have a harder time. Models such as the Defender, which appeal to more price-sensitive buyers, might lose favor if prices increase substantially.

