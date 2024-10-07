HT Auto
JLR Q2 sales dip 3%, production hampered by aluminium shortages. Check details

JLR Q2 sales dip 3%, production hampered by aluminium shortages. Check details

By: PTI
Updated on: 07 Oct 2024, 19:31 PM
JLR's retail sales for the first six months of the financial year were at 2,14,288 units, up 3 per cent year-on-year
JLR's retail sales for the first six months of the financial year were at 2,14,288 units, up 3 per cent year-on-year

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday reported a 3 per cent decline in retail sales at 1,03,108 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to the year-ago period. Retail sales for the first six months of the financial year were at 2,14,288 units, up 3 per cent year-on-year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Production in Q2 FY25 was restricted to 86,000 units, down 7 per cent as compared to 93,000 units in the year-ago period as a result of aluminium supply disruptions reported in Q1 FY25, it added.

Also Read : Old Jaguar I-Pace models to power new JLR electric cars. Here's how

We expect both production and wholesale volumes to pick up strongly in the second half of the financial year as the aluminium supply situation normalises, the company said.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2024, 19:31 PM IST
It's either expired or it's incorrect.