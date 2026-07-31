JLR India Enhances Ownership Confidence With Assured Buyback Programme And Flexible Financing

JLR India is strengthening its ownership proposition with an Assured Buyback Programme and enhanced financing solutions, designed to make luxury vehicle ownership more flexible, convenient and financially predictable. Available across Range Rover, Defender and Discovery models, these offerings provide customers with greater flexibility and confidence at purchase.

JLR India is strengthening its ownership proposition with an Assured Buyback Programme and enhanced financing solutions.

The move responds to evolving customer expectations in the luxury segment, where priorities now extend beyond product performance to ownership convenience, financial flexibility and long-term value retention.

Under the Assured Buyback Programme, customers receive a pre-defined future value at the time of purchase. Depending on the model and retailer-specific terms, they can avail assured buyback value of up to 55% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price, with flexible ownership tenures. By establishing a minimum value upfront, the programme provides greater visibility over future vehicle value and can help customers to plan upgrades with greater confidence and clearer visibility of total ownership cost.

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Complementing this, JLR India has strengthened its financing proposition through MoUs with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Eligible customers can access solutions with flexible repayment structures and loan tenures extending up to 84 months, allowing ownership plans to be customised to individual financial requirements.

Together, these initiatives reflect a broader shift in the luxury market toward end-to-end ownership ecosystems that simplify upgrades and improve retention. For buyers who prefer upgrading every few years, the combination of assured future value and long-tenure financing offers an even more structured ownership model.

The Assured Buyback Programme is available through participating authorised JLR retailers across India. Eligibility, tenure and buyback values vary by model and retailer-specific terms.

With these initiatives, JLR India is reinforcing its commitment to a modern luxury ownership experience that combines product desirability with even greater financial confidence and convenience.

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