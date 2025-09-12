JLR cyber attack halts production, company confirms data impact

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed that “some data" was accessed in a cyberattack that has forced the luxury automaker to suspend production since early last week. The incident marks another setback for the Tata Motors-owned company, which is already grappling with the fallout of new US tariffs on UK car exports.

What JLR has said so far

In its latest update on Wednesday, JLR acknowledged for the first time that data had been compromised, despite earlier assurances that customer information had not been affected.

“As a result of our ongoing investigation, we now believe that some data has been affected and we are informing the relevant regulators," a spokesperson said. “Our forensic investigation continues at pace, and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted."

The company did not specify what kind of data was accessed.

Production remains suspended

The cyberattack, first disclosed on September 2, forced JLR to shut down its systems, severely disrupting both sales and production operations. Sources say that factories remain idle and employees have been told production will not resume until “Monday at the earliest."

The company apologised for the disruption and said it is “working around the clock alongside third-party cybersecurity specialists, to restart our global applications in a controlled and safe manner."

Luxury brands under siege

JLR is not the only high-profile company to face such attacks. UK retailer Marks & Spencer suffered a cyber incident earlier this year that cost £300 million ($402 million). Harrods and the Co-op have also been targeted, highlighting how cyber gangs are increasingly preying on luxury brands and major retailers.

Trade pressures add to woes

Beyond the cyber disruption, JLR is navigating a difficult trading environment. The company temporarily halted US exports in April following tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump. While a subsequent trade agreement between London and Washington reduced tariffs to 10 per cent from 27.5 per cent on up to 100,000 vehicles annually, JLR has still moved ahead with plans to cut up to 500 management jobs in the UK.

Wider cybersecurity concerns in the UK

The JLR attack comes as another British transport operator, London North Eastern Railway (LNER), confirmed that hackers had accessed customer contact details and journey information through a third-party supplier. LNER stressed that no financial data or passwords were compromised.

Source: AFP

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: