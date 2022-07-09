JK Tyre appoints Anuj Kathuria as President India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Anuj Kathuria as President (India).
An automotive industry veteran with 31 years of experience, Kathuria will report to company Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania and Managing Director Anshuman Singhania, the company said in a statement.
He has earlier worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. He is a post graduate in marketing and finance, and a Harvard Business School alumni as well, it added.
Raghupati Singhania said Kathuria will provide an adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory.