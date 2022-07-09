Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Jk Tyre Appoints Anuj Kathuria As President India

JK Tyre appoints Anuj Kathuria as President India

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Anuj Kathuria as President (India).
By : PTI
Updated on : 09 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM
Anuj Kathuria has earlier worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Anuj Kathuria as President (India).

An automotive industry veteran with 31 years of experience, Kathuria will report to company Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania and Managing Director Anshuman Singhania, the company said in a statement.

He has earlier worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. He is a post graduate in marketing and finance, and a Harvard Business School alumni as well, it added.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Raghupati Singhania said Kathuria will provide an adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 09 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: JK Tyre JK India JK Tyre India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS