Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates Kantatoli Flyover to relieve traffic jams

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the much-awaited Kantatoli flyover in Ranchi, marking a significant development in reducing traffic congestion in the state capital.

Taking to his social media handle on Friday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced that the Kantatoli Flyover, Birsa Chowk-Dhurva Roundabout 4-Lane Smar

Soren also announced the launch of 31 road infrastructure projects worth ₹3,624 crore. Among these projects, there will be four new flyovers--one each in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur and two in Ranchi.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 - 18.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Gloster 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Taking to his social media handle on Friday, Hemant Soren announced on his post, "Today is a historic day for the people of Jharkhand, including Ranchi. The Kantatoli Flyover, Birsa Chowk-Dhurva Roundabout 4-Lane Smart Path and Kanko Chowk-Vinod Bihari Chowk Gol Building 8 - Lane Path (Dhanbad) were inaugurated."

"The foundation stone was laid for the Sirmatoli-Kantatoli connecting flyover, Sahajanand Chowk-Kanke Road Flyover. Including this, 31 schemes worth ₹3264 crore were inaugurated," read his post.

After the inauguration on Friday, Hemant Soren drove his car on the newly inaugurated road accompanied by his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Murmu Soren.

"Kantatoli flyover constructed in record time of 3 years--dedicated to all of you," posted Soren on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jharkhand CM Soren said that the government is doing its work and a lot of schemes are in place as the state is going to assembly polls later this year.

Also Read : Ather Energy’s market share doubles in last quarter as demand for Rizta soars

"The government is doing its work. Assembly elections are approaching. The Election Commission of India will do its work (announce the date for polls)," Soren told reporters here.

On being asked about the poll preparations, CM Soren said, "We have been doing work. It is not like that work is being done today only. Are the elderly getting pensions since yesterday only? Three years have passed. There are a lot of schemes (being run by the government). How many will I count?"

When asked about the seat sharing ahead of the polls and the opposition holding a series of meetings, CM Soren said, "They (the opposition) are involved in their matters. We are busy with our matters. Whenever such a need arises (seat-sharing), we will sit if the time allows."

Jharkhand is expected to hold elections for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, as the current government's tenure is set to end in January 2025. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule.

Also Read : Auto recap, Oct 4: Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch Camo launched

On September 24, a delegation from the ECI, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, conducted a thorough review of poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand at Ranchi, directing central and state enforcement agencies to curb the influence of money power.

During the Commission's two-day review visit from September 23-24, representatives from national and state political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, National People's Party, AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal, met with the Commission.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: