Jeep India issues recall for some Wrangler SUVs to fix fuel supply part issue

Jeep India on Tuesday issued a recall for 39 units of Wrangler SUV in the country in order to inspect and replace a fuel supply line connector. All the recalled models were brought to the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. The affected models were units manufactured between January 24, 2020 and March 17, 2020.

The fuel supply connector in the recalled vehicles have a propensity to crack, which can result in a leak from the fuel lines. This can in turn lead to a fire hazard, the automaker said in a statement. The potential to analyze and replace the fuel supply line connector was recognised by the quality control during the regular vehicle audit process. “Customer safety and the quality of our vehicles are the topmost priorities. Thanks to our continuous and stringent quality control processes this issue was identified early," said Jeep India Head Nipun Mahajan.

In a precautionary measure, the company decided to issue a recall for 39 Jeep Wrangler units voluntarily so as to eliminate any risk of fire hazard to the vehicle occupants, the vehicle itself as well as the people who might be in close contact of the vehicle, at a time when a potential hazard would occur.

The recalled vehicles will be inspected by the technicians at Jeep India's authorised workshops across the country, who will replace the affected part if need be. All of this will be done at no extra cost to the owners of recalled Jeep Wrangler SUVs.

Jeep dealers have already started contacting the 39 customers via e-mail and phone. This voluntary recall procedure will begin from November 1, 2021. The company has informed that dealers are taking appointments with the vehicle owners before bringing the vehicles to the authorised workshops.

Notably, none of the locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler units have been unaffected by this recall.