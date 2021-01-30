Jawa bikes now costlier in India. Here are the new prices

Classic Legends has increased the prices of all its three models - Jawa, Forty Two and the Perak, in India. With the latest price hike, the bikes have turned costlier by as much as ₹4,000 to ₹5,000, depending upon the variant lineup. The latest price hike has come into effect on an immediate basis.

Jawa (Single-Channel ABS): The bike has turned costlier by ₹1064. Previously, the model was priced at ₹1,76,151 and after the new price hike, it now retails at ₹1,77,215.

Jawa (Dual-Channel ABS): The dual-channel ABS version of the Jawa bike has become costlier by the same amount ( ₹1064). After the price hike, it now retails at ₹1,86,157.

(Also Read: Jawa Motorcycles partners with CEAT to source tyres for Perak)

Forty-Two (Single-Channel ABS): The bike has received a price hike of ₹4,928. The bike is now priced at ₹1,68,215.

Forty-Two (Dual-Channel ABS): The dual-channel ABS version of the Forty-Two model has become dearer by ₹4928. It is now priced at ₹1,77,157.

Jawa Perak: The Jawa Perak is available in a single variant/colour option. While previously it was made available at ₹1,94,500, it is now priced at ₹1,97,487. It is a direct increment of ₹2,987.

Save for the price increment, there is no other change on the above motorcycles. The Jawa and Forty-Two models continue to employ a 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is known to produce a maximum power of 27 bhp along with a 27.05 Nm of peak torque.

(Also Read: Anand Mahindra calls Jawa Perak 'The Dark Knight', shares image on Twitter)

Classic Legends has announced in the past that it has managed to sell over 50,000 units of Jawa bikes in India within an effective 12 months of full operations. (More details here)

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.