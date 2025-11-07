Japan Super Formula coming to India? Delegation visiting BIC “impressed”…

Japan’s leading single-seater racing championship, Super Formula, is exploring the possibility of hosting a race at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, according to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

A delegation from the Japan Race Promotion Corporation (JRP), the organiser of the Super Formula series, visited Yeida on Thursday to discuss the proposal and assess BIC’s facilities. The team, led by President Yoshihisa Ueno, included Technical Director Takuya Hori, GM (Corporate Strategy) Takashi Matsui, and Assistant Manager (International Sales and Marketing) Genki Miura.

They met Yeida CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh, ACEO Nagendra Pratap Singh, and Officer on Special Duty Shailendra Bhatia before touring the track to evaluate its readiness to host a championship round.

India may join the Super Formula calendar

Rakesh Kumar Singh, CEO, said the inspection represents a major step toward bringing the series to India. “If the circuit is found suitable, we will proceed with detailed discussions and hosting terms. Reviving major international events at BIC is part of our vision," Singh told Hindustan Times.

Speaking to HT Auto, a Buddh International Circuit official also shared optimism about the inspection, noting the positive response from the Japanese officials. “We showcased the venue to them, and they were exceptionally impressed. However, the Japanese work differently; now they need to respond. I believe once their checklist is complete, including government approvals and logistics, things will move forward," the official said.

Revival of global motorsport in India

If approved, a Super Formula race at BIC would signal a revival of global motorsport in India, which last hosted Formula 1 between 2011 and 2013 before the event was dropped due to tax and logistical issues.

The MotoGP Bharat event, introduced in 2023, faced similar challenges and did not return the following year.

“A Super Formula event could help re-establish India’s international motorsport profile, boost sports tourism, and inspire local racing talent," Singh added.

What is Super Formula?

Founded in 1973, Super Formula is Japan’s premier open-wheel motorsport, widely regarded as the second-fastest racing series after Formula 1. The championship features high-performance cars designed by Dallara and powered by Honda and Toyota engines. Races currently take place at Japan’s top circuits, including Suzuka, Fuji Speedway, and Twin Ring Motegi.

The series celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023, gaining international recognition for its close racing and growing inclusivity. Last season, 17-year-old Juju Noda made history as Japan’s first female driver in the series. The event also strengthened fan engagement through SFgo, a digital platform offering live telemetry and data access to over 50,000 users.

