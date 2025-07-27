HT Auto
Jaguar Land Rover announces UK job cuts as global sales and tariffs bite

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2025, 08:30 am
Land Rover Plant
Land Rover Plant
JLR's restructuring follows a challenging period in the United States, its largest global market. Earlier this year, the automaker was compelled to halt shipments to North America for a month in response to a sudden imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on British-made vehicles by the U.S. administration.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will cut as many as 500 United Kingdom jobs under a voluntary redundancy scheme, the company has recently confirmed during a press conference. The action follows as the British luxury vehicle manufacturer rides out a storm that includes declining world-wide sales and the effect of new tariffs in its major export markets.

The job cuts, which are expected to affect around 1.5 per cent of JLR’s British workforce, will primarily target management-level positions. A spokesperson for JLR stated that the company “regularly offers eligible employees voluntary redundancy" and emphasized that the current initiative is aligned with “the business's current and future needs."

At this stage, there is no indication that markets outside the UK — such as Australia or other regions — will be affected by the job reduction scheme.

Also Read : JLR to begin local assembly at Tamil Nadu plant from 2026

Tariff pressures disrupt US operations

JLR's restructuring follows a challenging period in the United States, its largest global market. Earlier this year, the automaker was compelled to halt shipments to North America for a month in response to a sudden imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on British-made vehicles by the U.S. administration. Though President Donald Trump subsequently lowered the tariff to 10% for the first 100,000 units, the disruption temporarily halted deliveries and almost certainly added to wider financial pressure.

Sales decline across key global markets

The company is also struggling with declining sales in several regions. During the first half of 2025, JLR's worldwide deliveries decreased by 4.4 per cent to 198,699 units. The UK market, JLR’s home base, witnessed a more severe slump, with sales down 11.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. China — the fourth-largest market for the company by volume — saw a sharper 15.1 per cent year-on-year drop.

Although the US market held steady in terms of sales volumes, the tariff-induced disruption has added uncertainty to JLR's outlook in the region.

Also Read : JLR Suspends U.S. shipments after 25 per cent import tariff hits global auto industry

Brand transitions amid market headwinds

The layoffs come as part of wider structural transformation in the company. Jaguar, one of JLR's two core brands, has started to move to an all-electric lineup, while Range Rover unveiled a new brand identity in recent times. These changes are all part of JLR's medium- to longer-term plan to reposition itself in the changing global car market.

But, with macroeconomic pressures and intra-regional trade tensions pinching its performance, JLR now has to contend with the additional challenge of recalibrating internal operations to ensure financial stability while keeping in tune with its future transformation objectives.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2025, 08:30 am IST
TAGS: jaguar land rover jlr

