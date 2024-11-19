Jaguar hits reset to begin a new era, aims for the luxury EV space

The British luxury carmaker, Jaguar is set to begin a new era of mobility and has just revealed its reimagined brand identity to the world. With this, the carmaker is now taking on a new creative philosophy that will go on to underline each and every aspect of its future offerings. At present, Jaguar is shutting down production of its last models before relaunching itself within a higher segment catered towards high-end electric luxury automobiles.

Jaguar currently rivals the likes of premium carmakers such as BMW and Audi, but the company wishes to reposition itself and compete with more upmarket brands such as Bentley and Porsche. The carmaker will hit the reset button and reveal a new Design Vision concept on December 2, 2024, at the Miami Art Week to show us what their future entails. For now, Jaguar has revealed what its new branding and logos look like.

Jaguar's new corporate identity:

The iconic leaping jaguar that has been present on nearly every car from the brand has been reimagined for a more streamlined, yet angular effect. The script for the carmaker's wordmark has been updated as well by “seamlessly blending upper and lowercase characters in visual harmony."

Jaguar's Chief Creative Officer, Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, has stated, "this is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience. We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community."

What does the future hold in store?

The Jaguar all-electric GT prototype will begin testing on public roads across the world ahead of its launch in 2026

Jaguar will transition into an all-electric carmaker and will end production of all cars in its current lineup in 2025. As for the future, the carmaker has given us glimpses of what's to come, and these are in the shape of a heavily camouflaged all-electric four-door GT. Jaguar has been testing its all-new luxury EV and this is set to debut in 2026.

The upcoming Jaguar all-electric GT features a long hood with an upright front end and a short overhang. It has a slanted A-pillar and a roofline that slopes down toward the rear window. The long wheelbase suggests a roomy interior with a sporty fastback look. This upcoming model will be a high-end electric vehicle competing against the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, and other similar cars.

The four-door GT is expected to be Jaguar's most powerful ever. The all-electric GT is expected to offer a range of approximately 700 km, while the motor is expected to deliver somewhere around 600 bhp.

