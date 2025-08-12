Jaguar CEO PB Balaji Backs ‘Copy Nothing’ rebrand amid mixed reception

HT Auto
Unveiled in December 2024 with the launch of the concept car Type 00, the "Copy Nothing" makes a clean departure from Jaguar's heritage design direction and positioning.

Jaguar Type 00
The Jaguar Type 00 concept, which is the long-awaited preview of Jaguar's all-electric transformation, made its debut in Florida for Miami Art Week. This concept electric car incorporates what the Jaguar calls the ‘Exuberant Modernism’ styling philosophy.
Jaguar Type 00
The Jaguar Type 00 concept, which is the long-awaited preview of Jaguar's all-electric transformation, made its debut in Florida for Miami Art Week. This concept electric car incorporates what the Jaguar calls the 'Exuberant Modernism' styling philosophy.
Jaguar is betting big on reinvention — and PB Balaji is all in. The incoming Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Indian/chief">chief, who takes over in November after serving as Tata Motors’ CFO, is doubling down on the brand’s controversial “Copy Nothing" campaign despite criticism from industry voices and political figures alike.

Bold campaign, divided opinions

Unveiled in December 2024 with the launch of the concept car Type 00, the "Copy Nothing" makes a clean departure from Jaguar's heritage design direction and positioning. While fans celebrate it as a bold move toward exclusivity, critics argue that it risks forsaking the brand's loyalists.

Also Read : PB Balaji to become first Indian to take wheel as Jaguar Land Rover CEO

One of its harshest critics, former U.S. President Donald Trump, labelled Jaguar’s new direction a “total disaster." Balaji is unfazed. “We have put our plans together, the cars are being revealed, they’re getting exciting response from the customers on the ground. That’s what the strategy is," he told reporters, urging comparisons with competitors rather than political rhetoric.

A radical upmarket pivot

Under the rebrand, Jaguar will transition entirely to electric vehicles and aim squarely at the ultra-luxury market. Managing Director Rawdon Glover had admitted the move could cost the brand up to 85 per cent of its existing customers, retaining only a small core as it targets Bentley-level clientele.

Combustion engines are out, and price tags will start above $100,000 worldwide. In this segment, Glover argues, buyers care more about design and craftsmanship than what powers the wheels, stating that powertrain is about 13th on the list."

Also Read : Jaguar Land Rover announces UK job cuts as global sales and tariffs bite

The EV lineup ahead

The first model under the new strategy — a sleek electric grand tourer — is due later this year. Two more EVs are expected to follow: a coupe and a large SUV to rival Bentley’s first electric model, each launching roughly a year apart. All will sit on a dedicated EV platform, with no entry-level models in sight.

For Balaji, the goal is clear: fewer cars, higher margins, and a sharper brand identity. The approach means Jaguar’s 2018 sales peak of nearly 181,000 units is unlikely to be repeated — but in this new era, prestige outweighs volume.

This positions “Copy Nothing" as more than a marketing line — it’s the litmus test for whether Jaguar can reinvent itself as an electric brand for the ultra-wealthy without losing its soul.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2025, 10:01 am IST
