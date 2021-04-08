It's official: The latest Mahindra to be called Mahindra XUV700. Details here

It's official: The latest Mahindra to be called Mahindra XUV700. Details here1 min read . 10:42 AM IST
- Mahindra is readying a new SUV that was initially codenamed W601.
Mahindra on Thursday announced the name of its global SUV project that was codenamed W601. The company's latest SUV will be called Mahindra XUV700
