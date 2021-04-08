Top Sections
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.

It's official: The latest Mahindra to be called Mahindra XUV700. Details here

1 min read . 10:42 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra is readying a new SUV that was initially codenamed W601.

Mahindra on Thursday announced the name of its global SUV project that was codenamed W601. The company's latest SUV will be called Mahindra XUV700

