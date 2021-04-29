Italdesign partners with Williams AE modular EV architecture

Italdesign is known for its vehicle design and turn-key developments. On the other hand, Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), born out of Williams F1 in 2010, has become a leader in the technology and engineering sector. The two companies have now joined hands to develop a new modular electric vehicle platform.

The modular electric vehicle platform is claimed to be a solution for the future electric sports GTs, sedans, convertibles, and crossovers. As the two companies claim, the modular EV architecture will help both the newcomers and the established auto manufacturers. All these cars will be fully customizable inside and outside.

The EVX modular EV platform is capable of accommodating wheelbases between 2,900 mm to 3,100 mm, which will enable it to underpin a variety of body styles. Also, there will be options of rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive layouts.

The EVX platform is claimed to be using recycled composite materials with aluminum for torsional stiffness and lightweight structure. The two companies claim that it can stand as the perfect basis for tomorrow’s electric vehicles.

Speaking about the battery, the EVX technology comes with molded composite structural battery. The core pack is designed in-house by WAE. It can deliver up to 1,341 hp using 104-120 kWh of energy. A 160 kWh battery pack promises a range of up to 1,000 kilometers.

As WAE claims, an advantage of the EVX as a third-party platform for electric vehicles is its design. The platform integrates the battery casing with elements more commonly perceived as part of the body structure. Without the reliance on the upper structure, auto manufacturers will have the freedom in designing their electric vehicles.

The other advantages of the EVX platform will be high performance, reduced time to market, flexibility, and affordability at low-to-medium volumes claims the manufacturers. They also say that a production run of up to 10,000 units for the EVX architecture is possible and 500 units among them can be manufactured by Italdesign itself in its facilities in Turin, Italy.