Isuzu Motors India marks 10 years of Sri City manufacturing plant

Isuzu Motors India has completed 10 years of vehicle manufacturing at its Sri City plant in Andhra Pradesh. The facility, inaugurated in April 2016, serves as a key manufacturing base for the Japanese automaker's domestic operations as well as export markets across the Middle East and Asia.

The milestone was commemorated at an event attended by senior executives from Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, Mitsubishi Corporation, the Andhra Pradesh government and Sri City. The company said the journey reflects its commitment to the Make-in-India initiative and its monozukuri philosophy, which emphasises manufacturing excellence, quality and continuous improvement.

Isuzu Motors India's Sri City plant exports vehicles to countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan in the Middle East, along with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh in Asia. The company said it aims to strengthen its export operations while accelerating growth in the Indian market.

Speaking at the event, Naohiro Yamaguchi, President and Representative Director, CEO of Isuzu Motors Limited, said India remains strategically important to the company's global operations. He added that Isuzu Motors India has maintained profitability since FY2022, while its export business has recorded strong growth.

Rajesh Mittal, President and Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India, said the Sri City facility has been central to the company's journey, from the production of its first Made-in-India vehicles to reaching the milestone of one lakh vehicles and expanding exports. He added that the company recorded 2.5 times profitable growth in the previous year, supported by stronger business and operational performance.

Isuzu focuses on workforce development and localisation

Isuzu Motors India currently employs more than 1,300 people at its operations, with women accounting for around 28% of its production-line workforce. The company said approximately 82% of its workforce comprises local employees, highlighting the role of the facility in supporting employment around Sri City.

The automaker also conducts in-house skill development programmes for its workforce, including training that uses artificial intelligence to improve proficiency in complex manufacturing tasks. A majority of its production workforce consists of diploma engineers. Isuzu Motors India also donates cut-section engines to technical institutes to help bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical manufacturing skills.

The company said it has incorporated sustainability initiatives into its operations and will continue to focus on inclusivity and workforce development as part of its manufacturing strategy.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: