Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs

Isuzu Motors India has launched a nationwide monsoon camp across all Isuzu authori se d dealer service outlets. The camp will be hosted between June 16 and June 21. During this period, customers can avail special offers and benefits for their vehicles.

The Isuzu I-Care Winter Camp provides numerous advantages, such as a complimentary 37-point thorough vehicle inspection, a 10 per cent reduction on labour services, and a 5 per cent discount on parts, lubricants, and other fluids.

In addition, the manufacturer is extending a 10 per cent discount on the acquisition of roadside assistance from the company. Finally, Isuzu is offering free regeneration for its BS6-compliant vehicles.

Isuzu's line of vehicles in India

Isuzu offers a variety of products in India catering to both passenger and commercial sectors. Although the D-Max series is primarily designated for commercial applications, the V-Cross serves as a lifestyle pick-up aimed at individual consumers. Additionally, there is the Isuzu MU-X SUV, which competes with models such as the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Isuzu service centres

Isuzu says its service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country. The winter camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of Isuzu located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bhandup (Mumbai), Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dimapur, Durgapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hisar, Hubballi, Hyderabad, Indore, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jammu, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Karnal, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, LB Nagar (Hyderabad), Leh, Madurai, Mandi, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, New Delhi, Noida, Nellore, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ratnagiri, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Satara, Shivamogga, Siliguri, Solapur, Surat, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Trichy, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Isuzu D-Max EV

The Isuzu D-Max EV electric pickup has been officially revealed at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham. The electric pickup truck was earlier showcased in its concept form at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025.

This new electric pickup marks Isuzu's first venture into the EV pickup market, presenting a promising choice for both personal and commercial applications. Although production of the electric pickup truck has already started worldwide, it remains uncertain if the EV will be introduced in India.

