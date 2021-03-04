Isuzu increases prices of D-Max range of commercial pick-up trucks

Japanese utility vehicles maker Isuzu on Thursday said it will increase prices of its commercial pick-up range D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB by ₹1 lakh with effect from April 1.

The increase in price is due to the increasing costs of production, transportation and logistics, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.

At present, D-MAX Regular Cab prices start at ₹8.72 lakh and that of D-MAX S-CAB begins at ₹10.7 lakh.

The company had in January hiked the prices of the two models by ₹10,000 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

Apart from the commercial pick-up range, Isuzu also sells ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross, a lifestyle and adventure pick-up and ISUZU mu-X, a premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicles segment.