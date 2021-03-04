Isuzu increases prices of D-Max range of commercial pick-up trucks

Isuzu increases prices of D-Max range of commercial pick-up trucks1 min read . 06:49 PM IST
- Isuzu in January hiked the prices of the two models by ₹10,000 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Japanese utility vehicles maker Isuzu on Thursday said it will increase prices of its commercial pick-up range D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB by ₹1 lakh with effect from April 1.
(Also Read: Toyota Fortuner facelift vs rivals: Price comparison)
The increase in price is due to the increasing costs of production, transportation and logistics, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.
At present, D-MAX Regular Cab prices start at ₹8.72 lakh and that of D-MAX S-CAB begins at ₹10.7 lakh.
The company had in January hiked the prices of the two models by ₹10,000 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.
Apart from the commercial pick-up range, Isuzu also sells ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross, a lifestyle and adventure pick-up and ISUZU mu-X, a premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicles segment.
1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
1 min read . 03:25 PM IST
2 min read . 01:45 PM IST