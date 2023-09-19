Copyright © HT Media Limited
Isuzu Delivers Emergency Response Pick Up Truck To Tamil Nadu Traffic Police

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM
Isuzu has delivered specially customized versions of the S-Cab pick-up trucks to the traffic police of Tamil Nadu. The specially designed vehicle is called ‘Veera’ and it is designed to extract and transport victims quickly. It makes sense to use a pick-up truck for such instances because it can be modified according to the needs and is still quite versatile and can perform various jobs.

Isuzu has made several changes to modify the D-Max S-Cab in to an emergency response vehicle.

From the images, it can be seen that the Isuzu Veera is equipped with a winch in the front and is finished in a white colour scheme with red and blue stripes. The rear has been completely transformed to carry the patient. It is expected that the pick-up truck consists of a bed and other necessary emergency equipment.

In other news, Isuzu also launched a new Z trim of the D-Max S-Cab in the Indian market. It is priced at 15 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab is a commercial crew cab targeted at entrepreneurs and fleet operators for a variety of business needs.

With the Z variant, Isuzu added features like bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. Other features now on offer are anti-skid sidesteps, keyless entry, piano black finish trims, multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as dual-tone dark grey upholstery. There are also height-adjustable headrests and back pockets on the front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, multiple USB ports, a rear parking camera and all four power windows.

Also Read : Isuzu D-Max S-Cab pick-up gets new top Z trim. Check out price, features, specs

Apart from this, there are other cosmetic upgrades such as chrome on the front grille, door handles, tailgate handles, roof rails and gun-metal finish on the shark fin antenna. On the sides, there are new six-spoke wheel covers that improve the visual appearance of the side.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: D-Max Isuzu Isuzu D Max Pick up truck
