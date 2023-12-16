Isuzu announces winter camp for D-Max & V-Cross customers from December 18

Isuzu Motors India has announced the launch of its I-Care Winter Service Camp for customers across the country. The Isuzu Winter Camp will be held between December 18-23, 2023 and will extend to the V-Cross and D-Max pick-ups as well as SUVs. The winter service camp includes preventive maintenance checks across the range and special benefits. The camps will be held at authorised Isuzu locations across the country.

As part of Isuzu I-Care Winter Service Camp, customers can avail of a free 37-point comprehensive check-up and top wash. You also get a 10 per cent discount on labour and a five per cent discount on parts, lubricants and fluids. Customers can get in touch with Isuzu dealerships for a service booking.

Isuzu retails a range of vehicles in India in the passenger and commercial vehicle segments. The Isuzu MUX, V-Cross and Highlander models are targeted at private car buyers, while the D-Max and S-Cab are targeted at commercial operators. More recently, Isuzu introduced the new S-Cab Z variant bringing more features to the commercial pick-up.

