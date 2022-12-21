Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Israeli Flying Car Startup One Step Closer To Being Reality

Israeli flying car startup one step closer to being reality

An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.

By: Reuters
Updated on: 21 Dec 2022, 18:22 PM
Follow us on:
Employees of Israeli startup AIR check a prototype of AIR ONE, an electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips. (REUTERS)

The test-phase voyage may not look out of the ordinary at first given the huge progress made in drone technology. Another propellered aircraft rising vertically off the ground and then thrusting forward high in the sky.

But this one, being developed by Israeli startup AIR, will be able to carry two people - an operator and passenger - as far as 100 miles on a single charge, the company says. AIR, and many competitors around the world, are betting this kind of travel will eventually become commonplace.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.53Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Citroen C3
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.7Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

"This is a major milestone," said CEO and co-founder Rani Plaut. "We have transitioned today to forward flight . bringing (closer) our dream of mass production of the AIR ONE."

There are still many significant obstacles to pass before people can expect to fly themselves across cities in small vehicles like this - including creating regulations and commercialising the technology.

AIR's next test phase is with someone onboard, Plaut said.

He hopes their electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft will hit the market at the end of 2024 at a base price of $150,000. Average day-to-day speed will be about 100 mph (160 kph) at an altitude of 1,200 feet (366 m), Plaut said.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2022, 18:22 PM IST
TAGS: flying car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS