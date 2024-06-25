Is your old car illegal to drive in Delhi-NCR? Here's what you can do

In compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order, the Delhi Transport Department had started deregistering the 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR back in 2022. Owners of these deregistered vehicles can apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Transport Department. After that, the owners can re-register their vehicles in other states or union territories (UT).

If you are an owner of a petrol car that is older than 15 years or a diesel vehicle that is older than 10 years, and your vehicle has been deregistered in Delhi, here is what you can do with this car.

Scrap the car

Any vehicle that is older than 15 years is required to be scrapped by the newly introduced law by the Indian government. According to this law, any vehicle older than 15 years, irrespective of its fuel type, will be deregistered and scrapped. Also, diesel vehicles that are older than 15 years will not be eligible to receive an NOC from the government to be eligible to re-register in another state. In that case, it is better to take the vehicle to a government-authorised vehicle scrapyard, where it will be dismantled and scrapped. In return, you can avail a certificate, which will enable you to receive additional discounts while purchasing a new vehicle.

Re-register in a different state

If you want to continue driving the old car that has been deregistered in Delhi-NCR, you can re-register it in another state. However, this re-registration in another state is subject to the vehicle receiving an NOC from the government, which is based on certain criteria set by the NGT. In the case of a diesel vehicle older than 15 years, no NOC is issued. NOC is issued to diesel vehicles older than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. However, the registration can be done only in designated regions with high air dispersion and low vehicular density. Also, any deregistered vehicle that is re-registered in another state cannot be used for a long time in Delhi.

Convert to EV

If you are not willing to re-register your old car in another state and want to continue driving it in Delhi-NCR, converting the vehicle into an EV is your only option. Conversion of the old petrol and diesel vehicles into an electric vehicle using a conversion kit is finding increasing popularity, as doing so enables the owner to continue driving the same vehicle and at the same time, allows him or her to get the benefit of some tax sops. However, the overall cost of conversion of an ICE vehicle into an EV is significantly high. But, if you are willing to spend the amount, opt for conversion from any authorised EV retrofit manufacturer.

