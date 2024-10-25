Is ban on old diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi NCR fair?

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed an applicant who had previously challenged the ban imposed on diesel vehicles older than 10 and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR to file a representation before the Delhi government authority. The applicant, Nagalakshmi Laxmi Narayanan, had contended that the ban which had come into effect from April 7 of 2015 should not be applied retrospectively.

The National Green Tribunal back in April of 2015 had passed an order which banned 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from being operated in the Delhi-NCR region. The ban was primarily imposed to bring down vehicular pollution levels here and to promote adoption of modern vehicles.

As per LiveLaw, the applicant who challenged the ban, had sought that the ban should apply prospectively and not retrospectively. This means it ought to be imposed on vehicles purchased after the NGT order date rather than before as well. It is reported that the applicant purchased an Audi diesel vehicle in December of 2014 and stated that while the registration certificate is valid till December of 2029, the ban means that the vehicle won't be legally permitted for operation in Delhi-NCR from December of 2024.

The applicant had also reportedly contended that the ban disproportionately affects those who purchased vehicles before the order came into effect and this in turn results in financial losses while depriving owners of their vehicles minus any form of compensation. It was further contended that the ban is detrimental towards low and mid-income groups who may not always be able to afford replacing vehicles every 10 or 15 years. Further, it was also contended that vehicles that are well-maintained but older than the NGT-permitted age limit ought to be assessed for condition and environmental impact rather than age alone.

The applicant now has been permitted by Supreme Court to make a representation before the Delhi government to raise these grievances against the ban.

Should old vehicles be banned from Delhi roads?

There are conflicting opinions about the merits of banning 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles from Delhi and NCR. The capital city and adjoining areas are one of the most polluted anywhere in the world and the grave situation becomes further grim with the onset of the winter season. While not the only factor, vehicular emissions contribute to the toxic air here.

Older vehicles indeed are more likely to have higher emission levels but critics argue that a blanket ban based on age of an individual vehicle is not the right approach and has multi-faceted implications. The Vehicle Scrappage Policy provides one alternative where the central government is encouraging people to scrap their existing, old vehicles in return for various schemes and offers on new-vehicle purchase. Even then, it is argued by many that a well-maintained vehicle ought to be allowed a free-run after inspection and obtaining fitness certificate.

Vehicle scrappage policy in India may also allow scrap cars from abroad.

At present, most owners of vehicles that are beyond the permissible age limit in Delhi-NCR are left with no choice other than either sending the vehicle to scrappage facilities or selling in the second-hand market from where these vehicles usually make way to other states.

