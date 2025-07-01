Innova Hycross, Fortuner push Toyota to best-ever June sales with 40% growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sustained growth momentum in June 2025 by recording the all-time highest monthly sales at 27,474 units in June 2025, which is a strong 40 per cent growth y-o-y compared with 19,608 units a year ago in June last year. It comprised of 25,752 units of domestic sales and 1,722 units of exports, successfully proving product-driven strength across all segments.

The June performance also marked the completion of a good first half of the calendar year. TKM logged a 47 per cent rise in cumulative sales during the January-June 2025 period, selling 1,50,250 units as against 1,02,371 units during the same period in 2024.

SUVs and MPVs anchor Toyota’s growth curve

Much of Toyota's growth has come from the steady demand from its MPV and SUV products which have practically become the cornerstOne of its India strategy. Flagship models like the Innova Hycross, and the Fortuner continue to contribute substantial volumes while the newer models are allowing Toyota to grow total reach.

One standout performer has been the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which has seen a doubling of order intakes month-on-month. The Taisor, positioned in the compact SUV space, is available with 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.2L petrol, and E-CNG powertrains. Commenting on the performance, Sabari Manohar, Vice President – Sales, Service & Used Car Business, said the record June numbers and strong H1 performance reflect the success of Toyota’s multi-pronged strategy: “Our product offerings, ownership experience, and expanded reach have collectively contributed to this momentum. The growing popularity of the Urban Cruiser Taisor further validates our focus on innovation and relevance."

Toyota Kirloskar Motor: Enhanced reach

Although products’ strength continues to be at the heart of Toyota's growth, the company is now increasing its footprint outside metro cities, focussing more on Tier-2 and rural areas as a critical part of its demand management. Customer engagement strategy by the brand—from value-added services to bespoke finance packages—has helped lock in loyalty and bring in new buyers.

Toyota has also increased its ecosystem through new developments. One such development is the opening of the company-owned Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in New Delhi under the brand name of "Toyota U-Trust" for selling quality-tested used cars. The move is set to enhance trust among used car customers by ensuring transparency, convenience, and certified used cars under the Toyota banner.

