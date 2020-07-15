Indonesia June auto sales rebound after Covid-19 restrictions eased1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 04:02 PM IST
- Carmakers like Toyota, Suzuki and Mitsubishi led sales charts in Indonesia in June.
Car sales in Indonesia rebounded on a monthly basis in June to reach 12,623 units, although that was still 78.8% below sales in the same month in 2019, data from the car association cited by auto distributor Astra International showed on Wednesday.
Just 3,551 cars were sold in May, representing a 95.8% plunge on a yearly basis, according to the data.
Indonesia began easing coronavirus-induced restrictions on people's movements in early June. Toyota, Suzuki and Mitsubishi led sales in June.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.