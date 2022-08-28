HT Auto
Indo-Japan production collab can be best in the world: Maruti Suzuki Chairman

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said that the growing partnership between India and Japan will be a solid positive factor for the growth of Indian manufacturing.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2022, 11:31 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava states that Maruti Suzuki is a successful Indo-Japan association, however, he feels that if both the countries get into a full-time partnership in the manufacturing sector, it has the potential to become the best in the world. According to a PTI report, Bhargava also stressed the factor that the growing partnership between India and Japan will be a solid positive factor for the growth of Indian manufacturing.

Bhargava stated that more and more Japanese companies are getting interested in investing in India. He also noted that many things can be learnt from the Japanese partners about their skills, best practices and management systems. He stated that if both countries strengthen their ties, the partnership has the ability to become unbeatable. “I think this combination is unbeatable in the world. I don't think that if India and Japan work together with full partnership and trust, anybody in the world including China can do better than us," he was quoted in the report.

(Also read | New-look Swift spotted testing: Key changes revealed )

Keeping the ambitious goal of increasing tie-ups between India and Japan, in an earlier report, Bhargava stated that Maruti Suzuki is also aiming to increase its production and has set an aim to achieve 20 lakh units in the ongoing fiscal. He had also said that the company's upcoming mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara will play a crucial role in achieving this target.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki to recall these Dzire sedans for faulty airbags )

In addition to this, Maruti Suzuki recently launched the all-new Alto K10 with a starting price of 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback competes with the likes of Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 design is different from its previous generation model as it sports a completely restyled grille. It sits on 13-inch wheels and will be available in six different exterior colours.

 

 

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 11:31 AM IST
