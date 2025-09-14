India’s vehicle scrappage drive could unlock 40,000 crore in GST: Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari charted the vast potential of India's vehicle scrappage policy, emphasizing economic and environmental benefits. At the ACMA Annual Session 2025, he stated that scrapping all 97 lakh unfit and polluting vehicles in the nation would bring up to ₹40,000 crore to the GST kitty while generating approximately 70 lakh jobs.

According to the minister, around 3 lakh vehicles have been scrapped till August 2025, including 1.41 lakh government-owned vehicles. 16,830 vehicles on average are being retired each month with the help of private investment worth ₹2,700 crore. This is under the Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Program (V-VMP) also called the Vehicle Scrapping Policy to contain pollution through sustainable disposal of old vehicles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Indian Roadmaster 1890 cc 1890 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 43.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Chieftain Limited 1890 cc 1890 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 34.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Indian Chieftain Classic 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 32.45 - 34.45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Indian FTR 1200 1203 cc 1203 cc ₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Indian Scout Bobber 1133.0 cc 1133.0 cc 25.0 kmpl 25.0 kmpl ₹ 13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 155 cc 155 cc 56.87 kmpl 56.87 kmpl ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Safety must be first priority for Indian roads: Nitin Gadkari

The policy requires commercial vehicles to undergo a fitness test every two years until age eight, and every year thereafter. Private vehicles undergo tests during registration renewal after 15 years and then every five years. Government vehicles are retired after 15 years of service.

Industry incentives and economic implications

Gadkari encouraged automakers to offer a minimum 5 per cent discount to customers submitting a scrappage certificate while purchasing new vehicles, framing it as a market growth strategy rather than charity. He noted that successful implementation of the scrappage policy could reduce the cost of auto components by up to 25 per cent, further boosting the sector.

Highlighting India’s growing global footprint in automotive manufacturing, Gadkari said, “I am very confident that we will make India the world’s number one automobile industry within the next five years," pointing out that India’s auto market currently stands at ₹22 lakh crore, behind the US ( ₹78 lakh crore) and China ( ₹47 lakh crore).

Also Read : Exports are the next engine for Indian automotive sector: Nitin Gadkari

Environmental and energy benefits

Gadkari stressed the dual advantage of scrappage in curbing pollution and reducing fossil fuel imports, which cost India ₹22 lakh crore annually. He also flagged ethanol blending as a path toward energy security, citing Brazil’s 49-year experience with 27 per cent ethanol in petrol. While India currently uses E20 petrol, Gadkari confirmed that the proposed E27 blend will only be adopted after rigorous testing and approval by ARAI and the Petroleum Ministry.

Road safety concerns

The minister also spoke on road safety, quoting shockingly high 2023 statistics: 5 lakh accidents with 1.8 lakh fatalities, of which two-thirds had the age bracket of 18–34 years involved. He presented vehicle modernization and the adoption of ethanol as the key to accident diminishment, pollution reduction, and fuel independence.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: