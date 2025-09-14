HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News India’s Vehicle Scrappage Drive Could Unlock 40,000 Crore In Gst: Nitin Gadkari

India’s vehicle scrappage drive could unlock 40,000 crore in GST: Gadkari

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sept 2025, 08:15 am
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

Around 3 lakh vehicles have been scrapped till August 2025, including 1.41 lakh government-owned vehicles.

vehicle scrappage policy
Around 3 lakh vehicles have been scrapped till August 2025, including 1.41 lakh government-owned vehicles.
vehicle scrappage policy
Around 3 lakh vehicles have been scrapped till August 2025, including 1.41 lakh government-owned vehicles.
View Personalised Offers on
Indian Roadmaster arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari charted the vast potential of India's vehicle scrappage policy, emphasizing economic and environmental benefits. At the ACMA Annual Session 2025, he stated that scrapping all 97 lakh unfit and polluting vehicles in the nation would bring up to 40,000 crore to the GST kitty while generating approximately 70 lakh jobs.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

According to the minister, around 3 lakh vehicles have been scrapped till August 2025, including 1.41 lakh government-owned vehicles. 16,830 vehicles on average are being retired each month with the help of private investment worth 2,700 crore. This is under the Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernization Program (V-VMP) also called the Vehicle Scrapping Policy to contain pollution through sustainable disposal of old vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Indian Roadmaster (HT Auto photo)
Indian Roadmaster
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 43.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain Limited (HT Auto photo)
Indian Chieftain Limited
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 34.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 32.45 - 34.45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian FTR 1200
Engine Icon1203 cc
₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Scout Bobber (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Bobber
Engine Icon1133.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Mt 15 Version 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
Engine Icon155 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Safety must be first priority for Indian roads: Nitin Gadkari

The policy requires commercial vehicles to undergo a fitness test every two years until age eight, and every year thereafter. Private vehicles undergo tests during registration renewal after 15 years and then every five years. Government vehicles are retired after 15 years of service.

Industry incentives and economic implications

Gadkari encouraged automakers to offer a minimum 5 per cent discount to customers submitting a scrappage certificate while purchasing new vehicles, framing it as a market growth strategy rather than charity. He noted that successful implementation of the scrappage policy could reduce the cost of auto components by up to 25 per cent, further boosting the sector.

Highlighting India’s growing global footprint in automotive manufacturing, Gadkari said, “I am very confident that we will make India the world’s number one automobile industry within the next five years," pointing out that India’s auto market currently stands at 22 lakh crore, behind the US ( 78 lakh crore) and China ( 47 lakh crore).

Also Read : Exports are the next engine for Indian automotive sector: Nitin Gadkari

Environmental and energy benefits

Gadkari stressed the dual advantage of scrappage in curbing pollution and reducing fossil fuel imports, which cost India 22 lakh crore annually. He also flagged ethanol blending as a path toward energy security, citing Brazil’s 49-year experience with 27 per cent ethanol in petrol. While India currently uses E20 petrol, Gadkari confirmed that the proposed E27 blend will only be adopted after rigorous testing and approval by ARAI and the Petroleum Ministry.

Road safety concerns

The minister also spoke on road safety, quoting shockingly high 2023 statistics: 5 lakh accidents with 1.8 lakh fatalities, of which two-thirds had the age bracket of 18–34 years involved. He presented vehicle modernization and the adoption of ethanol as the key to accident diminishment, pollution reduction, and fuel independence.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 14 Sept 2025, 08:15 am IST
TAGS: vehicle scrappage policy nitin gadkari indian auto industry

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.