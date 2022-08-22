HT Auto
Home Auto News India's First Indigenously Developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Unveiled In Pune

India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus unveiled in Pune

The fuel cell technology makes use of hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2022, 11:17 AM
Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh launches India’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-CSIR, in Pune (ANI)
Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh launches India’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-CSIR, in Pune (ANI)
Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh launches India’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-CSIR, in Pune (ANI)
Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh launches India’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-CSIR, in Pune

The country's first hydrogen fuel cell bus developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune has been unveiled by the Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, as per the Ministry of Science and Technology. The minister addressed the gathering saying that this initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Hydrogen Vision' and is important for India to ensure Atma Nirbhar means of affordable and accessible clean energy, meeting climate change goals, and creating new entrepreneurs and jobs.

Elaborating on the benefits of green hydrogen, the minister said that it is an excellent clean energy vector that enables deep decarbonization of difficult-to-abate emissions from the refining industry, fertiliser industry, steel industry, cement industry and also from the heavy commercial transportation sector.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Hyundai to export 27 XCIENT fuel-cell heavy-duty trucks to Germany)

The fuel cell technology makes use of hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus and the only effluent from the bus is water, therefore making it possibly the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation. Compared to this, a single diesel bus plying on long-distance routes typically emits 100 tons of carbon dioxide annually and there are over a million such buses in the country.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The minister said the high efficiency of fuel cell vehicles and the high energy density of hydrogen ensures that the operational costs in rupees per kilometre for fuel cell trucks and buses are lower than diesel-powered vehicles and this can bring freight revolution to India.

Singh pointed out that about 12-14 per cent of CO2 emissions and particulate emissions come from diesel-powered heavy commercial vehicles and these are decentralised emissions and hence difficult to capture.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2022, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: hydrogen fuel cell hydrogen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus unveiled in Pune
India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus unveiled in Pune
Toyota to reboot its hybrid strategy for India, to bring more green cars here
Toyota to reboot its hybrid strategy for India, to bring more green cars here
Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan EVs, launch likely next year
Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan EVs, launch likely next year
Physical buttons are much easier to use than touchscreens: Study
Physical buttons are much easier to use than touchscreens: Study
Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi pickup truck ahead of launch
Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi pickup truck ahead of launch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city