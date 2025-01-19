HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News India's Automobile Industry To Be World's Number One By 2030, Says Nitin Gadkari

India's automobile industry will be number one in world in next 5 years: Nitin Gadkari

By: PTI
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2025, 08:52 AM
India's automobile industry is currently sized at ₹22 lakh crore, while the US auto industry and China's auto industry are sized at ₹78 lakh crore and ₹47 lakh crore, respectively. (Bloomberg)
India's automobile industry is currently sized at ₹22 lakh crore, while the US auto industry and China's auto industry are sized at ₹78 lakh crore and ₹47 lakh crore, respectively.

India's automobile industry will be number one in the world in the next five years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday, highlighting that the industry has created 4.5 crore jobs till now, the highest in the country.

Addressing a Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) event, the road transport and highways minister further said demand for Indian automobile products is very high globally.

"The size of the Indian automobile industry is now 22 lakh crore. I am confident that within five years, the Indian automobile industry will be number one in the world," he said.

Presently, the size of the US automobile industry is 78 lakh crore, followed by China ( 47 lakh crore) and India ( 22 lakh crore).

Gadkari further said when he took charge of the transport ministry in 2014, the size of the automobile industry was 7.5 lakh crore and today its size is 22 lakh crore.

According to the minister, the automobile industry has created 4.5 crore jobs till now -- the highest in the country.

"This is the automobile industry, which is giving maximum revenue as a part of GST to the state government and Bharat Sarkar," he added.

The minister pointed out that out of all two-wheeler motorcycles manufactured in India, 50 per cent are exported.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2025, 08:52 AM IST
TAGS: Indian auto industry SIAM Nitin Gadkari

