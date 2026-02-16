Indian Racing Festival concludes Goa round: Aces win, Kichcha’s Kings follow

Indian Racing Festival concluded round 4 on Goa’s street circuit with Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend securing victory for Goa Aces JA Racing in the relay-format race.

The pair finished with a combined time of 42:11.779, narrowly ahead of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru. The event drew strong trackside attendance, with team owners including John Abraham, Kichcha Sudeep, Naga Chaitanya and Sourav Ganguly present during the weekend.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Volvo EX30 69 kWh 69 kWh 480 km 480 km ₹ 41 Lakhs* Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh 77 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64 kWh 64 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Indian FTR 1200 1203 cc 1203 cc ₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Indian Roadmaster 1890 cc 1890 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 43.49 - 46.77 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Indian Chief 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 14.0 kmpl 14.0 kmpl ₹ 21.30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Hyman built early lead

Starting the race, Hyman set the fastest lap of 53.527 seconds and gradually extended his advantage on the tight circuit. Managing traffic effectively, he entered the mandatory driver-swap window (19–22 minutes) with close to a 20-second lead before handing over to Wohlwend.

“This was our first time racing in the driver-swap format together, so it was truly a team effort," Hyman said. He noted that the safety car later in the race increased the pressure on his teammate.

Also Read : Mahindra Racing continues strong Formula E run in Jeddah Round 4, Mortara finishes P2

Safety car changes the picture

Wohlwend’s stint was complicated by a safety car period that erased the lead and compressed the field. On the restart, she defended against Ruhaan Alva and rebuilt a small margin to retain control until the chequered flag. The result makes her the second female race winner in the championship’s history.

“There was a lot of pressure… When the safety car came out, my focus was on staying calm," Wohlwend said.

Also Read : New champions emerge as JK Tyre National Racing Championship concludes

Top Three Finishers

1st: Goa Aces JA Racing (Hyman/Wohlwend) – 42:11.779

2nd: Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru (Sachel Rotge/Ruhaan Alva) – 42:12.759

3rd: Speed Demons Delhi (Alister Yoong/Caitlin Wood) – 42:16.601

Pole-sitters Kolkata Royal Tigers retired early with a wheel issue. The result marks Goa Aces JA Racing’s 10th win in the series.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: