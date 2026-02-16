HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Indian Racing Festival Concludes Round 4 At Goa Street Circuit: Aces Win, Kichcha’s Kings Follow

Indian Racing Festival concludes Goa round: Aces win, Kichcha’s Kings follow

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2026, 13:55 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Hyman and Wohlwend secured victory in Indian Racing Festival Round 4 in Goa, holding off Kichcha’s Kings after a decisive safety car restart.

IRF round 4
Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend celebrate after winning Round 4 of the Indian Racing Festival on the Goa street circuit.
IRF round 4
Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend celebrate after winning Round 4 of the Indian Racing Festival on the Goa street circuit.
Get Launch Updates on
Volkswagen ID.4 arrow icon
Notify me

Indian Racing Festival concluded round 4 on Goa’s street circuit with Raoul Hyman and Fabienne Wohlwend securing victory for Goa Aces JA Racing in the relay-format race.

The pair finished with a combined time of 42:11.779, narrowly ahead of Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru. The event drew strong trackside attendance, with team owners including John Abraham, Kichcha Sudeep, Naga Chaitanya and Sourav Ganguly present during the weekend.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Volvo Ex30 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX30
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon480 km
₹ 41 Lakhs*
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.4
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian FTR 1200
Engine Icon1203 cc
₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Roadmaster (HT Auto photo)
Indian Roadmaster
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 43.49 - 46.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chief (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chief
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 21.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Hyman built early lead

Starting the race, Hyman set the fastest lap of 53.527 seconds and gradually extended his advantage on the tight circuit. Managing traffic effectively, he entered the mandatory driver-swap window (19–22 minutes) with close to a 20-second lead before handing over to Wohlwend.

“This was our first time racing in the driver-swap format together, so it was truly a team effort," Hyman said. He noted that the safety car later in the race increased the pressure on his teammate.

Also Read : Mahindra Racing continues strong Formula E run in Jeddah Round 4, Mortara finishes P2

Safety car changes the picture

Wohlwend’s stint was complicated by a safety car period that erased the lead and compressed the field. On the restart, she defended against Ruhaan Alva and rebuilt a small margin to retain control until the chequered flag. The result makes her the second female race winner in the championship’s history.

“There was a lot of pressure… When the safety car came out, my focus was on staying calm," Wohlwend said.

Also Read : New champions emerge as JK Tyre National Racing Championship concludes

Top Three Finishers

1st: Goa Aces JA Racing (Hyman/Wohlwend) – 42:11.779

2nd: Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru (Sachel Rotge/Ruhaan Alva) – 42:12.759

3rd: Speed Demons Delhi (Alister Yoong/Caitlin Wood) – 42:16.601

Pole-sitters Kolkata Royal Tigers retired early with a wheel issue. The result marks Goa Aces JA Racing’s 10th win in the series.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2026, 13:55 pm IST
TAGS: irf indian racing festival racing formula 4

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.