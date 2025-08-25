Indian Racing Festival 2025 Round 2: Rotge, Madesh win in F4 Indian Championship

The Indian Racing Festival 2025 returned for its second round at the Madras International Circuit over the weekend of August 23–24, 2025. The two-day event featured action from both the Formula 4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League (IRL), with fans treated to close battles across multiple races. Ishaan Madesh brings home a second F4 win for the Kolkata Royal Tigers, continuing his strong run from Round 1.

Sachel Rotge dominated the weekend, having won Race 1 and Race 4 for Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, with Shane Chandaria coming on top in Race 3 for Chennai Turbo Riders. In Round 2 of the Indian Racing League, Speed Demons Delhi’s Shahan Ali Mohsin triumphed in the opening race before Kolkata Royal Tigers’ Sohil Shah converted a pole position into a race win on Day 2.

Formula 4 Indian Championship - Round 2

Formula 4 cars going past the first corner, a fast right-hander after the main straight

Race 1 on Saturday saw Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru driver Sachel Rotge line up alongside Ishaan Madesh in P2, with both drivers coming into Chennai with strong performances in the previous round at Coimbatore. Rotge secured victory with a decisive overtake in the closing stages, finishing ahead of a storming drive from Ghazi Mtolekar for Kolkata Royal Tigers. He had carved through the field from P10, followed closely by Annabelle Kennedy, who took the final spot on the podium for Hyderabad Blackbirds.

Day 2 featured three more races, with Madesh kicking off with a statement win from eighth on the grid, followed by Rotge in second and Motlekar in third. Shane Chandaria dominated race 3 from start to finish, while Speed Demons Delhi’s Saishiva Sankaran fended off Madesh to take second. The final race of the weekend belonged once again to Rotge, who demonstrated his racecraft by charging from third to victory, ahead of Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces) and Sankaran.

Across the four races, Rotge and Madesh stood out, having cemented themselves as title contenders early on. Rotge brings a double win and three podium finishes to Round 3, while Madesh gets his second win of the season.

Formula 4 Indian Championship – Round 2 Results Race 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 1 Sachel Rotge (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru) Ghazi Motlekar (Kolkata Royal Tigers) Annabel Kennedy (Hyderabad Blackbirds) 2 Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers) Sachel Rotge (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru) Ghazi Motlekar (Kolkata Royal Tigers) 3 Shane Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders) Saishiva Sankaran (Speed Demons Delhi) Ishaan Madesh (Kolkata Royal Tigers) 4 Sachel Rotge (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru) Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces) Saishiva Sankaran (Speed Demons Delhi)

Indian Racing League - Round 2

Engineers working on the Chennai Turbo Riders IRL car

The IRL continued to deliver with Speed Demons Delhi’s Shahan Ali Mohsin converting a pole position into a commanding win, having built a gap early on and controlling the race to the finish. Teammate Alister Yoong ran strongly in the top three but was edged out by reigning F4 champion Aqil Alibhai, who snatched second place at the last corner for Chennai Turbo Riders.

The final IRL race on Sunday saw Sohil Shah in Kolkata Royal Tigers starting from pole and defending his lead under pressure from the Hyderabad Blackbirds’ Akshay Bohra. Despite multiple safety cars and a red flag, Shah held firm to claim victory, while Bohra and teammate Jon Lancaster secured second and third, giving the Blackbirds a strong double podium.

With two rounds completed, Speed Demons Delhi emerges as the early frontrunners in the league with victories in both Coimbatore and Chennai. At the same time, the Kolkata Royal Tigers and Hyderabad Blackbirds are positioned as serious challengers.

Indian Racing League – Round 2 Results Race 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 1 Shahan Ali Mohsin (Speed Demons Delhi) Aqil Alibhai (Chennai Turbo Riders) Alister Yoong (Speed Demons Delhi) 2 Sohil Shah (Kolkata Royal Tigers) Akshay Bohra (Hyderabad Blackbirds) Jon Lancaster (Hyderabad Blackbirds)

Indian Racing Festival will now head back to Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway for Round 3 on October 3-5, 2025.

