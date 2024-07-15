Indian Oil Corporation launches high-octane fuel for racing cars and bikes

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), one of the top fuel retailers in India, has launched high-octane petrol specifically refined for racing cars and bikes taking part in motorsports like Formula One. The retailer had earlier announced that has started to produce the fuel, called Storm-X, at the Paradip refinery located in Odisha. The refinery, which is known for its advanced technology and strategic location, made the first delivery to the Madras International Circuit in Chennai last weekend.

The fuel brand called Storm-X is produced a the Indian Oil's Paradip refinery. It is designed to cater to top-end racing events both in India and on t

The Storm-X high octane fuel has been designed to power cars and bikes participating in motor racing events both in India and on the international circuit. The IOC had said it has tied up with two motorsport organisers as the official fuel partner which include the Federation Internationale De Motocyclisme (FIM) and the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). IOC will remain the official fuel partner with these two for three years.

The high-octane Storm-X fuel has been developed by the IndianOil Research & Development Centre located in Faridabad. The brain behind the fuel is Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman at IndianOil. He said, "The fuel stands as a symbol of innovation and excellence, embodying our relentless pursuit of developing specialised fuels that meet stringent international standards. This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening the 'Make in India' initiative on the global stage."

Also Read : After hybrid car tax sop in UP, check how much you can save on HyCross, Invicto, City

The fuel is a blend of high-octane gasoline streams with advanced sustainable components, including 2G Ethanol. High octane fuel is used to power racing cars taking part in Formula One as well. The Storm-X has been certified by the Bureau Veritas from Dubai.

The IOC has also recently tied up with the Madras Motor Sports Club. The fuel will be used to power racing cars and bikes taking part in the third and fourth rounds of the Indian National Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit during the ongoing 2024 season. The IOC has delivered more than 50 barrels of Storm-X high-octane petrol for the event already.

Also Read : Hybrid cars are less polluting than EVs, says Maruti Suzuki chairman. Here's why

The IOC currently sells petrol and diesel in India to power vehicles. Offered in two basic variations categorised as regular and premium, the retailers offer different octane fuel for cars and two-wheelers. The standard fuel offered by the IOC has octane number of 87, while the premium fuel has an octane number of 91. IOC offers three type of premium fuels which include the 95-octane XP95 petrol, 100-octane XP100 petrol aimed for luxury cars and bikes and the XtraGreen diesel that promises better mileage and less polution.

First Published Date: