Indian Motorcycles has announced that it will finally be launching its entire Chief line up in the country in the second quarter (April-June) of 2021.

The company confirmed in an official statement that all the models of the Chief lineup including Chief, Chief Bobber, and Super Chief will be launched in India. These models will employ a steel-tube frame and will source power from the Indian Motorcycle’s famed Thunderstroke motor.

The updated lineup from Indian Motorcycle will come packed with features such as a four-gallon (15-litre) fuel tank, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, bobbed rear fender, keyless ignition, dual exhaust, LED lighting, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Some of the key electronics and rider aids will include ride modes – sport, standard and tour – and cruise control system. The suspension kit will include 46 mm telescopic forks at the front sporting 132mm travel.

Indian Motorcycle also announced that it will provide an entire range of official accessories for 2021 on the new Chief lineup. There will be over 80 accessories for the new bikes. As per the company, new accessories have been designed specifically for the updated models.

Speaking about the new lineup, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “What could be the best way to celebrate the 100 iconic years of the Indian Chief than to introduce our iconic new lineup of Chief in India. We are looking forward to bringing in the new lineup of motorcycle for the Indian bike lovers. We are very positive that the new lineup will be a huge success for our Indian range of motorcycles."