Indian Motorcycle announces launch of its updated 2021 line-up for India

Indian Motorcycle announced on Tuesday that it will soon be launching its updated 2021 line-up in the Indian market. It will introduce models such as Scout, Chief, Chieftain, FTR, Challenger, Roadmaster, and Springfield. The company said that the new motorcycles will be available in the market 'very shortly'. It also added that official bookings for the updated model line-up will commence soon.

Sharing the plans, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India said, “We are excited to bring the new & improved lineup of Indian Motorcycle in India. Our 2021 lineup will incorporate several new additions and upgraded features which will definitely add the charm and get the attraction of the riders. We’re extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum that we have experienced even during the pandemic and looking forward to good growth in 2021."

Indian Motorcycle claims that the updated bikes will come equipped with the next-level technology and new accessories options for the customer to add a unique personal touch to the bikes. HT Auto reported earlier this year that Indian Motorcycle will launch its BS 6-complaint set of motorcycles only by end-2020 and currently, the company doesn't have any BS 6 products.

It has recently launched the new 2021 Vintage Dark Horse in the US market which costs $19,499 ( ₹14.34 lakh). The bike has been updated with a new matte-finish paint scheme as well as several blacked-out bits here and there which gives it a fresher appeal. The new model has been limited to a single colour option – Thunder Black Smoke.