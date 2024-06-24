Indian electric two-wheelers better than global counterparts: Ather co-founder

Indian electric two-wheelers are better than any electric two-wheeler made by global players around the world, said Ather Energy co-founder Swapnil Jain. He also believes that Indian electric two-wheelers can outpace their global counterparts in terms of design and technology, PTI has reported. Speaking at the 'Meet Rizta' event in Nagpur, where Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari was also present, Jain highlighted the strides made by Indian automobile manufacturers and stressed the country has a unique opportunity to become a technology exporter in the EV space.

Jain reportedly said that the Indian government's supportive role has been a key element in the growth of electric two-wheelers in India. He said that the Indian EV industry is thriving thanks to the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative, even when the subsidies for electric vehicles have been reduced. "Even with decreased subsidies, we are thriving thanks to the 'Make in India' initiative," he reportedly stated.

Also Read : Ather Rizta family electric scooter launched, prices start at ₹1.10 lakh

Speaking about the Indian EV industry, he stated that the electric two-wheelers made in India are better than any electric two-wheeler in the world, further adding that the country has a unique opportunity to move ahead of foreign countries in design and technology. "We have a unique opportunity to become exporters of technology, not just manufacturers. The growth of the electric two-wheeler industry will also boost other sectors such as the semiconductor, software, cell manufacturing, and energy industries," he reportedly said.

Watch: Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?

Indian EV industry can be anchor to pull new tech

Speaking on the technological innovations being introduced by the Indian electric vehicle market, Jain further said that the Indian electric two-wheeler industry can become an anchor to pull all new technologies in the country. "The EV industry should not be seen just as an automobile industry but as the industry that can pull all the new technology in India, which will flourish various other industries," he added.

Ather Energy has experienced significant growth in 2023. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer that sells 450 range of electric scooters including 450X, 450 Apex and 450S; and recently launched the Rizta scooter as well, witnessed a 30 per cent increase in its sales last year, retailing approximately 115,000 units.

Jain is optimistic about the future sales of the Ather electric scooter, particularly with the positive reception of the Ather Rizta, and noted the company's production capacity of 400,000 units. Also, besides aiming for further growth in the Indian domestic market, Ather Energy is also planning to penetrate the South Asian market at a larger scale, with sales already commencing in Nepal.

First Published Date: