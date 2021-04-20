Indian cricketer Shubman Gill thanks Anand Mahindra on receiving Thar SUV

Indian batsman Shubman Gill has received the Mahindra Thar SUV as a gift from industrialist Anand Mahindra as an acknowledgement of his stellar performance in the Test series Down Under in Australia earlier this year.

The cricketer's family members received the Thar SUV on his behalf as he could not be available to receive the gift. He is currently busy playing the IPL 2021 season for Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill took to his Twitter to share the photos of the new vehicle and thanked Mahindra for his kind and encouraging gesture. "Sir I am grateful and a big thank you to you for this gesture. Playing for India has been an honour and I will strive to give my best every time I step out on the field," he wrote.

Gill is one of the six cricketers who were promised a Thar SUV by Mahindra as an acknowledgement of their performance in the Australian Test Series. Other players include T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar.

Right after the series Down Under, Mahindra had taken to social media to announce that he would gift a Thar each to "six young men (who) made their debuts in the recent historic series". The industrialist has written, "Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence... It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company."

Earlier in the month, cricketers T Natarajan and Mohammed Siraj also received their Thar SUVs and expressed their gratitude for the invaluable gift by Mahindra. The 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV was launched on October 2 last year and has also successfully passed the safety crash test conducted by Global NCAP with four-star ratings.