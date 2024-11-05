Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Indian Battery Maker Amara Raja's Q2 Profit Rises On Steady Automotive Demand

Indian battery maker Amara Raja's Q2 profit rises on steady automotive demand

By: Reuters
Updated on: 05 Nov 2024, 07:30 AM
Follow us on:
Amara Raja gets almost three-fourths of its revenue from its automotive battery business and counts top automakers including Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp
...
Amara Raja gets almost three-fourths of its revenue from its automotive battery business and counts top automakers including Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki among its clients.

Indian battery maker Amara Raja Energy & Mobility reported a 6.3% rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, aided by continued demand from automotive manufacturers.

The company's net profit rose to 2.41 billion rupees ($28.7 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.26 billion rupees a year earlier.

However, this is its slowest quarterly profit growth in a year as car manufacturers moderated dispatches to dealers to help reduce high inventory during the quarter.

This also resulted in rival Exide Industries reporting a smaller-than-expected profit earlier in the day.

India's total vehicle production increased 9% in the September quarter but slowed down sequentially from 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an industry body.

Amara Raja, which derives almost three-fourths of its revenue from its automotive battery business, counts top automakers including Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki among itsclients.

While Amara Raja's revenue from operations increased 11.6% to 31.36 billion rupees during the July-September period, this is its slowest growth since the December quarter.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Engine Icon6592.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Analysts say that the growth was driven by the company's aftermarket division - which includes replacing original equipment batteries - and a rise in its two-wheeler battery division.

Amara Raja's shares closed 2.2% lower ahead of its results. They have risen 68.4% so far this year, while those of Exide Industries jumped 40%.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 07:30 AM IST
TAGS: Auto component
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS