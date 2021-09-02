This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian automakers report sales growth in August riding on festive sentiments
Companies like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar and Honda Cars India reported growth in domestic sales in August.
Maruti Suzuki reported a decline in sales figures due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips.
Indian
auto
companies
posted
a
growth
in
sales
figures
in
domestic
passenger
vehicles
segment
last
month
as
they
witnesses
strong
demand
from
customers
amid
the
onset
of
festive
fervour
in
the
country.
Companies
like
Hyundai,
Tata
Motors,
Mahindra
&
Mahindra,
Toyota
Kirloskar
and
Honda
Cars
India
reported
growth
in
domestic
sales
in
August.However,
country's
largest
carmaker
Maruti
Suzuki
reported
a
decline
in
sales
figures
due
to
a
global
shortage
of
semiconductor
chips.
Its
August
domestic
sales
stood
at
1,10,080
units
as
compared
to
1,16,704
units
in
the
same
month
last
year,
down
6
per
cent.
The
company
also
informed
that
it
is
expecting
a
slump
in
vehicle
production
in
September
by
40%
due
to
shortage
of
electronic
components. Hyundai
Motor
India
posted
domestic
sales
growth
of
2
per
cent
at
46,866
units
as
against
45,809
units
in
August
2020
while
Mahindra
&
Mahindra
reported
a
17
per
cent
increase
in
domestic
passenger
vehicle
sales
at
15,973
units
last
month
as
compared
to
the
same
month
last
year
when
it
sold
13,651
units.
Tata Motors posted passenger vehicle sales growth in the domestic market at 51 per cent with 28,018 units sold in August as compared to 18,583 units in the same month last year while MG Motor India announced that it sold 4,315 units in August, marking a 51% growth in sales as compared to the same month last year.
Kia India said its sales increased by 55 per cent to 16,750 units last month as against 10,845 units in August 2020 while Honda Cars India reported 49 per cent growth in domestic sales in August at 11,177 units as against 7,509 units in the corresponding month last year.Skoda Auto India posted nearly a four-fold jump in sales at 3,829 units in August as compared to 1,003 units sold in the same month last year. Similarly, Nissan Motor India also reported a nearly four-fold jump in wholesale at 3,209 units across its two brands - Nissan and Datsun last month as against a wholesale of 810 units in the same month last August.