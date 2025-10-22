Indian auto exports hit record 31.4 Lakh units in H1 FY26, up 24% YoY

The first half of FY2026 has reasserted India's status as a global export powerhouse for automakers. Even while the domestic market faced its own set of challenges, the "Made in India" label became a mighty beacon of reliability and competitiveness in uncertain times. The tale of these six months is not simply one of numbers, it's about India's enhanced reputation as the world's manufacturing and mobility hub.

During April to September 2025, India exported a record 31.43 lakh vehicles, up an impressive 24.3 per cent from the same period in the previous year.

The big picture

During April to September 2025, India exported a record 31.43 lakh vehicles, up an impressive 24.3 per cent from the same period in the previous year, data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer suggests. It's a headline that conveys more than a performance number, it captures the beat of a country that's finally in harmony with international demand cycles.

Momentum built steadily through the quarters. Q1 (April–June) opened on a strong note with 22.2 per cent growth and 14.57 lakh units exported. Q2 (July–September) took it up several notches, clocking 26.2 per cent growth and 16.85 lakh units. This sequential increase is a tale of confidence being regained in those strategic markets across Africa, Latin America, and ASEAN, markets that Indian manufacturers have discreetly but firmly dominated.

Powering this growth were the Indian automotive workhorses - the Two and Three-Wheeler segments, which continue to support export volumes with unprecedented efficiency and responsiveness.

Passenger Vehicles: A tale of two quarters

Passenger Vehicle (PV) exports registered a 19.3 per cent growth, with 4,40,681 units exported during the first half. However, the underlying trend shows an interesting difference between the first and second quarters.

Q1 gave a uniform 13.2 per cent growth (2,04,592 units), while Q2 gained pace aggressively at 23 per cent (2,42,001 units). The shift in pace half-way indicates the revival of foreign demand, more precisely for the Utility Vehicle (UV) segment, India's new export hero.

UV shipments increased by a robust 26 per cent to 2,11,373 units, with growth rates remaining almost the same in both quarters. Apparently, India's SUV story, based on design, ruggedness, and value, still resonates just as powerfully abroad as at home.

The Passenger Car segment, however, provided a reminder that markets are not created equal. After a mild 2.8 per cent uptick in Q1, the segment stumbled with a 20.5 per cent decline in Q2. Still, cumulative H1 growth of 11.8 per cent and 2,29,281 units shipped suggests that while demand for compact cars remains, the global tide is turning toward UVs as the preferred choice for mobility and aspiration.

Two- and Three-Wheelers: India’s unsung export heroes

The Two-Wheeler segment once again did the heavy lifting, exporting a mammoth 24.43 lakh units, up 20.1 per cent year-on-year. Q1’s 23.2 per cent growth (11.43 lakh units) set the tone, while Q2 sustained the pace with 17.5 per cent growth (13.00 lakh units).

The Three-Wheeler story, however, is nothing short of spectacular. Exports soared 43.1 per cent in H1, with 2,19,276 units shipped. The quarter-wise growth tells an even more remarkable story: 34.4 per cent in Q1, followed by a jaw-dropping 68.4 per cent in Q2.

To most developing countries, the modest Indian three-wheeler is a lifeline, cheap, dependable, and ideally suited for congested city transport networks. Its revival indicates economic rebound and India's continued export significance in this area.

Commercial Vehicles: Quietly steady

The Commercial Vehicle (CV) segment, which is usually the steady and slow performer, lived up to that reputation with a 22.8 per cent growth in H1. 43,438 units were dispatched, propelled by quarter-on-quarter performances, 23.4 per cent in Q1 and 22.2 per cent in Q2. This steady ascend points to strengthening renewals of fleets in global logistics and infrastructure-driven economies.

The road ahead

The first half of FY2026 has highlighted a stark reality: India's vehicle growth narrative is not what it used to be about its domestic market anymore. The world stage has become equally important for driving momentum and scale.

If the second half holds its course, FY2026 could well go down as a record-breaking export year. The demand tailwinds are firmly in India’s favor, and the message from global buyers is unambiguous: the world wants more of what India builds.

