Photo of Umling La Pass at 19,300 feet in Ladakh.&nbsp;

Indian Army's BRO sets Guinness World Record for world’s highest motorable road

1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2021, 01:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The temperature at the Umling La pass can drop to as much as -40 degrees Celsius during peak winter season.

  • The pass now connects the towns in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) of the Indian Army has been awarded a Guinness World Record recognition for constructing and black-topping the world's highest motorable road at 19,300 feet in Ladakh. Called the at Umling La Pass, the new highest motorable road will be even more challenging for drivers than the Khardung La Pass. 

The road construction agency - BRO, has expertise in laying roads in one of the most inhospitable terrains along India's northern borders.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also congratulated the Border Roads Organisation on achieving this recognition from Guinness Book of World Records. He took to Twitter to say, “Heartiest congratulations to @BROindia on achieving recognition from Guinness Book of World Records for constructing and black topping the World's Highest Motorable Road at 19024 feet at Umling La Pass in Ladakh."

The construction of the 52-km long tarmac road at Umling La Pass was finished in August this year. The pass now connects the towns in the Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh. It also offers an alternate direct route connecting Chisumle and Dhemchuk from Leh, which will prove to be highly beneficial for the local population. The construction of the pass will also impact the socio-economic condition in the region and promote tourism in Ladakh.

The temperature at this pass can drop to as much as -40 degrees Celsius during peak winter season. The oxygen level at this altitude is about 50 per cent less than the sea level, making it very difficult for anyone to stay here for too long. 

Umling La Pass has now eclipsed the previous record of 18,953 feet, located in Bolivia, where a road that connects to a volcano called Uturuncu.

  • First Published Date : 21 Nov 2021, 01:14 PM IST