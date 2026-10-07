India-made Yokohama Geolandar A/T 15-inch version launched; Gets white-lettering on sidewalls

Yokohama India has expanded its Geolandar range in India with a new 15-inch all-terrain tyre featuring an Outline White Letter sidewall design. The tyre is manufactured locally and is aimed at SUV and utility vehicle owners looking for a more distinctive appearance.

The latest Geolandar A/T marks a shift from the tyre’s earlier availability in India through imports. Yokohama India is now manufacturing the product at its facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The 15-inch version with white lettering is currently offered in two sizes. It is compatible with a range of SUVs and utility vehicles, including the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Bolero.

The white lettering changes the sidewall's visual appearance, adding contrast to the otherwise familiar all-terrain tyre design. Yokohama is positioning the option for buyers who want their SUV’s exterior to have a more rugged and individual look.

More sizes coming

The company plans to broaden local production of the Geolandar A/T. It is targeting the introduction of locally manufactured 16-inch, 17-inch and 18-inch versions in 2027.

The move will gradually reduce the range’s dependence on imported products while giving SUV owners more size options. The current 15-inch offering is the first step in that expansion.

Commenting on the new tyre, Gaurav Mahajan, Head of Marketing and OE Sales at Yokohama India, said, “It is for enthusiasts who see their SUV as more than a means of getting from one place to another, and want every element of it to reflect their passion for the road and the lifestyle that comes with it."

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