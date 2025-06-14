HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News India Moves To Conserve Its Rare Earths, Seeks Halt To Japan Exports: Report

India moves to conserve its rare earths, seeks halt to Japan exports: Report

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2025, 14:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

China has curbed its rare earth materials exports since April, pressuring automakers and high-tech manufacturers worldwide.

Auto industry
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asked IREL to stop its exports of rare earths, mainly neodymium, a key material used in magnets for electric vehicle motors, one of the sources said. (Image used only for representational purpose) (REUTERS)
Auto industry
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asked IREL to stop its exports of rare earths, mainly neodymium, a key material used in magnets for electric vehicle motors, one of the sources said. (Image used only for representational purpose)
View Personalised Offers on
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

India has asked state-run miner IREL to suspend a 13-year-old agreement on rare earth exports to Japan and to safeguard supplies for domestic needs, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, aiming to reduce India's dependence on China.

IREL also wants to develop India's capacity for rare earth processing, which is dominated globally by China and has become a weapon in escalating trade wars. China has curbed its rare earth materials exports since April, pressuring automakers and high-tech manufacturers worldwide.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
MaxSpeed Icon95 kmph
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Ftr 1200 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian FTR 1200
Engine Icon1203 cc
₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 32.73 - 33.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Vintage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Vintage
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon14.0 kmpl
₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Ftr (HT Auto photo)
Indian FTR
MaxSpeed Icon200 kmph
₹ 19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

In a recent meeting with auto and other industry executives, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asked IREL to stop its exports of rare earths, mainly neodymium, a key material used in magnets for electric vehicle motors, one of the sources said.

The Commerce Ministry, IREL and the Department of Atomic Energy, which oversees IREL, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Under a 2012 government agreement, IREL supplies rare earths to Toyotsu Rare Earths India, a unit of Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho, which processes them for export to Japan where they are used to make magnets.

In 2024, Toyotsu shipped more than 1,000 metric tons of rare earth materials to Japan, commercially available customs data showed. That is one-third of the 2,900 tons mined by IREL, although Japan relies mainly on China for its rare earths supply.

Toyota Tsusho and Toyotsu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

IREL has been exporting rare earths due to a lack of domestic processing capacity, but following the recent disruptions to supplies of Chinese material it wants to keep its rare earths at home and expand domestic mining and processing, a second source said, adding that IREL is awaiting statutory clearances at four mines.

However, India may not immediately be able to stop supplies to Japan because they fall under a bilateral government agreement, the person said.

IREL wants this to be "amicably decided and negotiated because Japan is a friendly nation", the person added.

Japan's Trade Ministry said in a statement to Reuters: “We would like to refrain from answering questions about bilateral exchanges in general, not just about this matter."

EXPANSION PLANS

China's recent export controls on rare earth materials have rocked the global auto industry, which has warned of supply chain disruptions and production halts.

China also weaponised its supplies in 2010, when it briefly stopped shipments to Japan. That prompted the Japanese to turn to India for rare earths.

India has the world's fifth-largest rare earth reserves, at 6.9 million metric tons, but there is no domestic magnet production. India relies on imported magnets, mainly from China.

In the fiscal year to March 2025, India imported 53,748 metric tons of rare earth magnets, government data showed. These are used in automobiles, wind turbines, medical devices and other manufactured goods.

Rare earth mining is restricted to IREL, which supplies India's Atomic Energy Department with materials for nuclear power projects and defence-related applications. India lacks wide-scale technology and infrastructure to mine rare earths, and the development of any commercially viable domestic supply chain is years away, analysts said.

IREL has a rare earths extraction plant in the eastern Indian state of Odisha and a refining unit in Kerala, in southern India. The miner, founded in 1950, plans to produce 450 metric tons of extracted neodymium in the fiscal year to March 2026, with a plan to double that by 2030, the second person said.

It is also looking for a corporate partner for the production of rare earth magnets for the auto and pharmaceutical industries, the person said.

India is firming up plans for incentives to companies to set up rare earth processing and magnet production facilities to meet local demand, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2025, 14:02 PM IST
TAGS: Rare Earth Rare Earth Materials Indian Auto Sector Auto Industry Indian Commerce

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.