Cars & Bikes Auto News India Is Right Place For Technology Defined Cars, Says Global Software Firm Ceo

India is right place for technology-defined cars, says global software firm CEO

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM
India's diverse mobility ecosystem makes the country a perfect place for technology-defined cars, believes a key official of PTC, a global software company working with various major automakers.
India's diverse mobility ecosystem makes the country a perfect place for technology-defined cars, believes a key official of PTC, a global software company working with various major automakers. (Representational image)
India's diverse mobility ecosystem makes the country a perfect place for technology-defined cars, believes a key official of PTC, a global software company working with various major automakers. (Representational image)

India is the right place for vehicles that come loaded with a wide range of advanced software, believes a top official of PTC, a Nasdaq-listed global software company that, among others, provides product development software to global car manufacturers like Volkswagen, BMW, and Toyota. CEO of PTC, Neil Barua, believes that the diverse mobility ecosystem of India makes the country a perfect place for technology-defined vehicles.

Speaking to PTI, Barua said that in India, the company is working with auto companies such as Tata Motors, TVS Motors and Royal Enfield. He also said the current turbulence in the automotive market, due to the struggle of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) like Ola in putting together a cohesive software-defined vehicle is perfectly timed for PTC’s expansion in India. “Such software has to have a huge amount of discipline traceability and requirements management. One of the hallmarks of our software is that they adhere to compliance that is built by governments around the world," he added.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

What is a software-defined vehicle

A software-defined vehicle (SDV) is a vehicle whose operation focuses on software over hardware. SDVs prioritize a range of software to enable the functionalities of the vehicle, unlike traditional vehicles that are built around a mechanical framework.

With the emergence of electric vehicles, connected cars, autonomous driving technology etc, SDVs are becoming increasingly mainstream. Electric vehicles rely mostly on a plethora of software for smooth and efficient functionality, compared to traditional cars that mostly rely on hardware.

In the last couple of years, even traditional vehicles have started relying on a wide range of software that plays a crucial role in ensuring the overall functionality of various critical systems of modern vehicles. This is where the software-defined vehicles are funding a growing prominence and popularity.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
TAGS: connected cars autonomous driving electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

